Michael Bisping suggests Kevin Lee could make his way back to the UFC like Brandon Moreno

Michael Bisping believes there’s a chance Kevin Lee could return to the UFC in a similar manner to Brandon Moreno.

It was announced earlier this week that Kevin Lee, a fighter many had tipped to become a future champion in the UFC, had been released from his contract despite having multiple bouts remaining on his deal. It came as a surprise to many, with questions now being raised regarding what he’s going to do next.

Michael Bisping, though, decided to look on the bright side by comparing Kevin Lee’s situation to that of Brandon Moreno a few years back. During a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' said:

“Kevin is a great fighter and I think he’s put on some fantastic performances in the octagon. I love what he brings to the table, he’s a good striker, he’s a good wrestler, good all-round skills, a good athlete. He talked a fair bit of s**t as well. I think he had an enigmatic personality and he was very watchable. But as I said at the beginning about having star power, you’ve got to win your fights. That’s the ultimate one.

“I’ve seen many people get cut but then they go away, they prove what they’re made of and they fight their way back to the UFC. Look at Brandon Moreno, perfect example. He got cut from the organisation, came back and now he’s the flyweight champion.”

What happened with Brandon Moreno?

After losing consecutive bouts to Sergio Pettis and Alexandre Pantoja, Brandon Moreno was cut by the UFC in late 2018.

After bouncing back with a nice win in LFA to win their flyweight championship, he was signed back to the big time and returned with a draw against Askar Askarov. From there he beat Kai Kara-France, Jussier Formiga and Brandon Royval to land a title shot versus Deiveson Figueiredo.

A Fight of the Night draw led to a rematch six months later at UFC 263. On that night, Brandon Moreno finally managed to reach the top of the mountain by submitting Figueiredo to capture the belt.

