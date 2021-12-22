"Khabib has a lot of financial backing" - Michael Bisping on whether Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC can threaten the UFC

Michael Bisping spoke about Khabib Nurmagomedov's new MMA promotion, Eagle Fighting Championship, and analyzed its chances to compete with the UFC on his official YouTube channel.

'The Count' believes Khabib Nurmagomedov's new organization will not pose any threat to the UFC in the long run, owing to the UFC's massive brand name and global fan following.

"I don't think he's going to be a threat to the UFC," said the former UFC middleweight champion. "I don't think any promotion is going to be a threat to UFC. You know I mean Khabib has a lot of financial backing, he has many powerful friends, he has a lot of money of his own honey, obviously massively respected in the MMA community. But going out there and threatening the UFC, No, I don't see that happening..."

Watch Bisping's full take on Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC promotion and the UFC below:

Eagle FC recently gained fame by signing former UFC welterweight Kevin Lee. The promotion was previously named Gorilla Flighting Championship and was bought by Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020 for an estimated $1 million. Nurmagomedov later renamed the promotion has Eagle FC on his monicker 'The Eagle'.

Dana White talks about Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC; says "He is going to learn the hard way"

UFC president Dana White recently expressed his feelings towards Khabib Nurmagomedov's new MMA promotion Eagle FC.

In an interview with MMA Junkie after UFC Fight Night 199, the boss of the premier MMA organization showed appreciation for Nurmagomedov and also stated that he was open to giving the Russian any advice if he ever needed it.

“I haven’t talked to Khabib about his promotion at all. He’s going to find out what it’s like to be on the other side. It’s not as fun as it seems. He’s going to learn. If he doesn’t know, he’s going to know. If he calls me and wants advice, I would absolutely give him advice,” White said. “But I think he’s going to learn the hard way.”

While Eagle FC is fairly new and has a long way to go to compete with UFC, there is one exciting factor about Khabib's new promotion: a 165 lbs weight division.

Whether the newly formed weight class will attract more fighters to join the organization is a question that is yet to be answered.

