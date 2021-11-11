Michael Chandler asks Conor McGregor to meet him at welterweight

Michael Chandler believes he'll be comfortable fighting as a welterweight and has asked Conor McGregor to face him at 170 lbs. In his latest tweet, Chandler seemed to hint that welterweight is closer to his natural weight, and he'd like to compete in the division going forward.

Chandler also claimed that he weighed more than Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman just 72 hours after his breathtaking encounter with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

"Riddle me this: Two welterweights were in the main event of #ufc268. But two lightweights started the card. 72 hours removed from #ufc268, one of those lightweights who started the card weighed more than of all of them. Over 191lbs just 72 hours later. #seeyouat170mcgregor," Chandler wrote.

If Chandler does move up a weight class, it will be his first welterweight fight inside the octagon. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, has three fights under his belt at 170lbs. Interestingly, McGregor's record as a welterweight is considerably better than his record as a lightweight. The Irishman is 1-3 as a lightweight and 2-1 as a welterweight in the UFC.

Conor McGregor says he should have chased the welterweight title while he was double champ

Conor McGregor has been recovering from a leg injury he suffered earlier in the year during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. While he could not train for fights due to the injury, 'The Notorious' Irishman was seen doing a lot of strength training recently.

It looks like he's gained more muscle and could himself be pondering a move to 170lbs in his imminent octagon return. McGregor is likely to return next year.

If it comes to fruition, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler promises to be a barnburner

Both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are entertainers in their own right. They like to knock people out and enter fights with a 'kill or be killed' attitude. A potential clash between the pair will make for great viewing for the fans. UFC analyst Michael Bisping recently claimed McGregor vs. Chanler makes for 'must-see TV'.

"I mean love or hate McGregor, he's one of the most exciting fighters in the sport, simple as that. He brings it everytime you know. Win or lose, you can't miss a Conor McGregor fight and I'll be honest, after Michael Chandler, after what he just put on there, you can't miss a Michael Chandler fight...Michael Chandler's not must-see TV, Conor McGregor's must-see TV but he's gotta rest up, so let those guys fight," Bisping said on his YouTube channel.

