"DC can't help himself but to cheat in every single game" - Michael Chandler reacts hilariously to Daniel Cormier naming his top 3 UFC fighters under 25

Michael Chandler hilariously called out Daniel Cormier for trying to cheat during the 'Ask DC' segment of their ESPN MMA chat.

Cormier was without his usual co-host Ryan Clark on the DC & RC show, and Chandler joined him in a series of discussions on Wednesday. The duo then revealed their pick of top-three UFC fighters under the age of 25.

'DC' tried to add more names to his list, but 'Iron' took to Instagram on Thursday to point out that the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion doesn't play fair in every single game.

"There are a few simple truths in life. Certain things that, no matter how much you want them to or how hard you try, they just can’t be changed. One of those simple truths is that @dc_mma (Cormier) can’t help himself but to cheat in every single game he plays on any one of the shows he participates in. We were tasked with picking the three best fighters under 25 years old and at the 11th hour he tried to switch it to a list of five. Then he decided to have a 3-way tie for 4th, which wasn’t even part of the game - remember it was top three, which made his list have 6 names on it. The dude is out of his mind, but we love him," posted Chandler.

Watch Michael Chandler and Daniel Cormier discuss the top U-25 fighters in the UFC below:

Cormier, 42, is 22-3 (1 NC) in his professional MMA career and retired from the sport in August last year. He is currently serving as a UFC commentator and ESPN analyst.

Michael Chandler is currently ranked No.5 among the UFC lightweight contenders

Michael Chandler holds a 22-7 record overall and is 1-2 in the UFC. He last fought Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 in New York City and suffered a unanimous decision loss.

Chandler is still among the top-five contenders in the UFC lightweight division. He and the five fighters immediately below him in the rankings — Rafael dos Anjos, Tony Ferguson, Dan Hooker, Conor McGregor, and Gregor Gillespie — are all without opponents.

The 35-year-old American star has expressed interest in facing McGregor next. However, the Irish sensation is out of action due to injury and may return only in the second quarter of 2022.

