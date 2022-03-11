Michael Chandler says judge Sal D'Amato should be questioned "live on YouTube" for scoring in favor of Jack Hermansson against Sean Strickland 

Michael Chandler recently shared his take on the lack of accountability for judges scoring UFC fights.

During an appearance on Fight Night Flashbacks with Brendan Schaub, Chandler suggested that judge Sal D'Amato should be questioned for scoring Sean Strickland vs. Jack Hermansson in favor of 'The Joker'.

Strickland recently defeated Hermansson via split decision at the main event of the February 5 UFC Fight Night card. However, fans and experts believe D'Amato scored the fight wrongfully in favor of Hermansson and 'Tarzan' should have won a unanimous decision.

Chandler possesses the same idea. He suggested that judges should explain their scoring policy for fighters to get a better understanding of how to approach a fight.

"The fact that there's no repercussions, or even it would be nice if there was a public hearing. As we sit here today, when you look at the fights last weekend, Sean Strickland vs Hermansson. And Sal D'Amato judged the fight for Jack Hermansson."

Watch Michael Chandler discuss the fight with Brendan Schaub in the video below:

Brendan Schaub said D'Amato should be suspended for six months for that decision. Chandler thinks the judge should at least give some sort of explanation. Here's what 'Iron' added:

"Or he should at least be sat there, in front of a public forum, live on YouTube, for him to explain himself or for the media or fighters or coaches whoever to ask him questions to see what is going trough his head."

Watch Sean Strickland's octagon interview at UFC Vegas 47:

There have been many controversial decisions in the UFC lately. Maybe that's why Chandler believes the judges elaborating on their scoring procedure will give fighters more clarity.

Whether D'Amato will be on the octagon side to judge Chandler's upcoming fight remains to be seen.

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson is added to UFC 274

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Michael Chandler will return to the UFC octagon at UFC 274. The No.5 ranked lightweight will take on the No.7 ranked Tony Ferguson in May.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Breaking: UFC 274 now includes a lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler, per @JustinBarrasso Breaking: UFC 274 now includes a lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler, per @JustinBarrasso 👊 https://t.co/NYfHrJizUP

'El Cucuy' also teased his return at UFC 274 with a tweet. Here's what the former interim lightweight champion wrote:

"UFC 274 Ticket hype/sales your welcome-Champ 🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 📈 # HODLMF’s 🥇"

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT # # HODLMF’s 🥇 UFC 274 Ticket hype/sales your welcome-Champ 🕶 -CSO-# HODLMF’s 🥇 UFC 274 Ticket hype/sales your welcome-Champ 🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 📈 # HODLMF’s 🥇

Chandler is currently on a two-fight skid. Since defeating Dan Hooker in his UFC debut, he has dropped back-to-back fights against Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Ferguson, on the other hand, is currently on a three-fight losing streak. Gaethje, Oliveira, and Dariush have defeated 'El Cucuy' in his last three fights.

Edited by wkhuff20