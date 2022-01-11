Michael Chandler thinks fellow fighters don't understand "how great of a promotion the UFC is"

Michael Chandler doesn't believe some of his fellow fighters understand "how great" the UFC is.

For many, many years now, the UFC has been viewed as the worldwide leader in mixed martial arts. They play host to some of the most entertaining fights and fighters on the face of the planet. That trend looks set to continue into 2022 and beyond.

However, many fighters on the roster have previously voiced their concerns over some elements of the promotion's business. Some of it has even resonated with the fans' view from the outside looking in.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Michael Chandler gave his own thoughts on the UFC since moving over from Bellator.

“I heard you talking about Diaz and Conor, Ngannou and some of these guys, these guys understand that the UFC is the biggest promotion. They don’t quite understand how great of a promotion the UFC is, because for a lot of them, it’s all that they know. It’s all that Conor knows, it’s all that Francis knows, it’s all that Nate Diaz really knows. They don’t quite know how much better the UFC is than any other organisation. How much better they are treated, from a medical standpoint, from a promotion standpoint, from a platform standpoint, from a legitimate business standpoint. Me being outside of the UFC and coming into the UFC, I had the luxury of understanding the difference between other fight promotions and the UFC.”

How has Michael Chandler fared in the UFC?

Since his arrival in the company, Michael Chandler has fought three times for the UFC. In his first outing last January, he made quick work of Dan Hooker with a really nice TKO win to kickstart 2021 in style.

Then, four months later, he was gifted a UFC lightweight title shot against Charles Oliveira. Despite dropping 'Do Bronx' and looking good in the process, Oliveira rebounded and managed to finish Chandler in the second round.

Most recently, he went toe-to-toe with Justin Gaethje in what was easily one of the fights of the year. Chandler, once again, got his shots in, but Gaethje won the fight via unanimous decision to continue his own march towards the belt.

