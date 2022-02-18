MMA fans worried about UFC London card as O2 arena roof shreds into pieces

The damaged roof of the O2 arena has got fight fans a bit bothered with UFC London set to happen at the venue next month.

UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall is scheduled to take place at the O2 arena in London, UK on March 19, 2022. However, things could take a huge turn as part of the arena's roof has been ripped off by storm Eunice.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani shared a video on Twitter showing the current status of the O2 arena. It appears that a portion of the main roof is now gone and the inside of the arena can literally be seen from the outside.

Worried MMA fans on Twitter quickly expressed their thoughts on the unfortunate matter. Some of them even commented on what the UFC's call will be for the upcoming UFC London event.

Ben Hubbard @BJFHubbard Dome update - six panels shredded and counting ! Dome update - six panels shredded and counting ! https://t.co/p2AVhf17Ly

Rahshan Hayes @rahshanh @arielhelwani Wow. Don’t think that’s happening now. Idk if that’s enough time to fix it. Probably not. @arielhelwani Wow. Don’t think that’s happening now. Idk if that’s enough time to fix it. Probably not.

Myles Hutton @MylesHutton15 @arielhelwani They moved 232 on less than a weeks notice. I'm sure they can do something for us british fans if the o2 is no longer an option @arielhelwani They moved 232 on less than a weeks notice. I'm sure they can do something for us british fans if the o2 is no longer an option

crazybaldrunnerguy @crazybaldrunner @arielhelwani Move it to Wembley. Rain, snow and wind can not stop the show. This is MMA not tennis. @arielhelwani Move it to Wembley. Rain, snow and wind can not stop the show. This is MMA not tennis.

th3gentl3man @maxprophetmma @arielhelwani Looks like a dump. Ufc should not have be having events there @arielhelwani Looks like a dump. Ufc should not have be having events there

UFC London is stacked with MMA stars from the UK

UFC London is the promotion's first international event of 2022. UFC Fight Night is making a return to the United Kingdom and the event's main card showcases a wide array of notable UFC stars from the region. The main event will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Russia's Alexander Volkov and Greater Manchester's Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall is coming off a four-fight win streak in the UFC. The British star is excited to put on a show in front of the home crowd. It will be his first fight with a live audience in attendance under the UFC banner.

Despite the pressure, Aspinall is confident about pulling off one of the best performances of his career. In a recent interview with BBC Sport, he said:

"I'm not trying to do a main event just to say that I've done a main event and go off into the sunset. Opportunities don't come around like this all the time, so yeah I'm just very excited for it... I'm expecting it to be one of the most overwhelming experiences of my life, but I can perform very well under pressure. When there's a lot at stake that's when I'm going to bring out my best performance because I need that fear to get me going. The fear is what makes me dangerous."

Other fighters from the UK on the main card are lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett and featherweight contender Arnold Allen. Pimblett will be taking on Mexico's Rodrigo Vargas. Meanwhile, Allen will face New Zealand's Dan Hooker.

Edited by Aziel Karthak