"Keep my girls out of your mouth" - MMA journalist Amy Kaplan shares enraged DMs from Jon Jones over recent arrest controversy

Things are not going great for Jon Jones. If a recent DM shared by FanSided editor, journalist, and photographer Amy Kaplan is anything to go by, tides are not turning in Jones' favor anytime soon either.

Amy Kaplan took to social media yesterday and shared the screenshot of a text message she received from former UFC light heavyweight champion:

"First of all you literally look like a witch. Second of all keep my girls out of your mouth. You have no clue what's normal to them. You're disgusting over there judging someone else. F*** off," the text message read.

This took place a day after Jon Jones posted another statement on his recent arrest in Las Vegas on charges of battery domestic violence and tampering with a vehicle. Police reports and audio recordings later revealed that the authorities were informed by a Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino security officer who witnessed Jones' fiancée Jessie Moses in the lobby bleeding from her nose and mouth.

As per reports, Moses stated that no significant physical altercation took place between her and Jones. However, the police found blood on the clothes she was wearing and the bed sheet of the hotel room they were sharing.

Jon Jones was condemned by a large section of the MMA community and the question of whether he should be cut from the UFC was raised again.

Jon Jones: I never hit my fiancée

In his initial statement put out on the matter, Jon Jones blamed his struggle with alcoholism for the incident and said that he was prepared to quit. He posted a video with his fiancée a couple of days later as well.

In a more recent statement, Jones cleared the air on the charges of domestic violence, claiming that he never raised his hand to Jessie Moses and their children did not have to see them in a hostile situation either:

"I love how people are imagining the worst possible situation in their heads and making it somehow factual. I never hit my fiancé and our daughters were woken up after our confrontation. My daughters didn’t see or hear us arguing," Jon Jones said.

"That’s really the only thing I care to clarify.. outside of that, looking forward to moving forward without alcohol. It’s the first time in my life where I’m actually ready to quit. Glad to have the support of my fiancé, family friends and fans," Jones followed up.

There was another tweet that Jon Jones deleted later on, but Amy Kaplan shared a screenshot of the same.

She also called Jon Jones out, saying he was normalizing abuse for his daughters.

Amy Kaplan @PhotoAmy33 You are showing your girls how men treat women, they will learn to accept abuse because it’s normal to them. Disgusting twitter.com/JonnyBones/sta… You are showing your girls how men treat women, they will learn to accept abuse because it’s normal to them. Disgusting twitter.com/JonnyBones/sta…

It is highly possible that Jon Jones' DM to Amy Kaplan was in relation to the tweet above.

