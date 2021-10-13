"Could happen to anybody"- Dana White weighs in on whether Jon Jones could be cut from the UFC after Luis Pena's contract was terminated owing to domestic violence charges

The UFC has witnessed a series of fighters like Jon Jones, Chuck Lidell, and now Luis Pena on the wrong side of the law. After the UFC terminated Pena's contract with the promotion, Dana White opened up about whether Jon Jones could face similar repercussions.

Luis Pena's release from the UFC has begged the question of whether Jon Jones could end up in a similar situation anytime soon. Both fighters were accused of domestic violence.

Dana White, while in conversation with the media at the DWCS press conference, shed some light on the situation with Luis Pena and Jon Jones.

"Something like that could happen to anybody. Could happen to anybody," asserted Jon Jones.

Why was Jon Jones arrested and how similar was his situation to that of Luis Pena?

Jon Jones was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on two charges: misdemeanor battery domestic violence and a felony charge of injuring or tampering with a vehicle.

The victim claimed that Jones had been aggressive with her, but he had not been violent. The police, however, subsequently encountered a red mark on her face, blood on her lips and the sheets of the bed in their hotel room.

She revealed that although Jones had not been violent, he had tried to prevent her from leaving the hotel room by pulling her hair from the back. Jones, while being detained by law enforcement officials, became irate and headbutted their car, thereby getting slapped with the felony charge.

Damon Martin @DamonMartin Luis Pena has been released from the UFC following his arrest on battery and domestic violence charges this past weekend, per UFC officials.Full story coming to @MMAFighting @TMZ_Sports first reported. Luis Pena has been released from the UFC following his arrest on battery and domestic violence charges this past weekend, per UFC officials.Full story coming to @MMAFighting. @TMZ_Sports first reported.

Luis Pena's case is quite different to Jon Jones' in terms of the degree of violence. Pena allegedly struck his partner "multiple times with a closed fist." He subsequently struck another woman after she tried to intervene.

Pena's partner displayed clear signs of injuries, including minor abrasions on her left arm and a bite mark near her left knee. The strike that his second victim suffered caused a purple contusion and laceration on her elbow.

