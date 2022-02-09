"I thought he was a psychopath when he started fighting" - Mohammed Usman details how Kamaru Usman inspired him to pursue MMA career

Mohammed Usman has detailed the inspiration he received from Kamaru Usman to pursue a career in mixed martial arts.

With a record of 7-2, Mohammed Usman has yet to really break out into the heavyweight MMA conversation. However, he's hoping all of that will change when he appears on The Ultimate Fighter 30.

The former PFL fighter, known as 'The Motor', will compete for the right to earn a contract with the UFC during his time on the show.

Some think he has the potential to do some good things in the sport and, eventually, the UFC heavyweight division. Others feel as if the profile of his older brother has helped massively in the decision to put him on TUF.

At a recent media scrum, Mohammed spoke candidly about the success of Kamaru Usman and how that's inspired him.

“At first he was doing good and I started fighting, but then when he became the champ everyone was like, ‘Ah, this is a challenge [to match him]’ but I don’t look at it as a challenge, I look at it as a blessing. We have the same blood, he’s my brother and I’m excited to chase this dream. I wouldn’t probably have thought about fighting if it wasn’t for him. If he wasn’t having the success he was having, I wouldn’t even think about doing this. I thought he was a psychopath when he started fighting. Then, all of a sudden, I look up and I’m doing it, like I’m a psychopath too! I guess it runs in the family. I’m excited to be here and I’m excited to keep fighting and show people what I can do.”

Catch Usman's media scrum below:

What's next for Kamaru Usman?

While Mohammed is busy with The Ultimate Fighter, Kamaru Usman is currently recovering after undergoing surgery to fix his damaged hand.

Dana White took it upon himself to release some gruesome images of 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and his hand. The 34-year-old is now planning on working his way back before entering another training camp.

When he does, the expectation is that he will collide with Leon Edwards as he attempts to once again successfully defend his UFC welterweight championship.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, the UFC is reportedly targeting the fight to take place in the summer, potentially during International Fight Week in July.

Edited by Harvey Leonard