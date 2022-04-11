"I’ll sign contract with my closed eyes" - Muhammad Mokaev wants to fight No. 2-ranked flyweight Kai Kara-France next

UFC flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev has challenged Kai Kara-France to a fight.

'The Punisher' took to Twitter to call out Kara-France, saying he would love to fight the New Zealander in the month of July.

"Would love to fight Kai Kara France July 23rd, I know he is ranked high but why not while he is waiting for title shot. I’ll sign contract with my closed eyes," wrote Muhammad Mokaev.

"Would love to fight Kai Kara France July 23rd, I know he is ranked high but why not while he is waiting for title shot. I'll sign contract with my closed eyes."

'Don't Blink' is fresh off an impressive win against Askar Askarov at UFC Columbus last month. Before their encounter, Askarov was undefeated in his 15-fight MMA career.

With the win, Kara-France is now riding a three-fight win streak in the UFC that includes a win over former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. With that in mind, the chances of the 29-year-old's next fight being for the flyweight title are very high.

Thus, despite the callout, we may not get to see a fight between Mokaev and the New Zealander anytime soon.

Muhammad Mokaev recently made his UFC debut

Muhammad Mokaev participated in his first UFC fight at the UFC London event that took place on March 19. 'The Punisher' faced Cody Durden inside The O2 for what was his debut on MMA's biggest stage.

Mokaev, who is only 21 years of age, had an impressive outing that night. He landed a flying knee on his opponent and then proceeded to submit him via guillotine choke. All of this happened in just the opening minute of the first round.

After his victory, Mokaev got on the mic and demanded a Performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000 from UFC president Dana White. With every fighter who secured a finish on the card taking home extra money, Mokaev received the bonus he'd called for.

Mokaev is currently undefeated as an MMA fighter. 'The Punisher' has competed in eight professional MMA fights and has been victorious in seven of them. The only fight he failed to win ended in a no contest.

Although the ceiling for Mokaev's talent and skills remains unknown at this time, the 21-year-old has certainly added to the excitement in the 125-pound division of the UFC.

