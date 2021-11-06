Nate Diaz hints he wants to challenge Kamaru Usman or Colby Covington in his last UFC fight

After dismissing the idea of fighting Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz appears to have a new opponent in his mind. The UFC superstar recently uploaded a picture to his Instagram account, featuring the standoff between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman at the UFC 268 fighter faceoffs.

Diaz, who last fought Leon Edwards at UFC 263, has lost three of his previous four fights. Although the Stockton native is currently unranked, Diaz has made it clear that he intends to fight someone who sits in the top four of the welterweight division.

Diaz was rumored to take on Vicent Luque at UFC 269 in December. However, the chances of that happening reduced significantly after the American claimed he was yet to receive a contract for the fight.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 I ain’t got a contract

It must be something wrong wit luque I ain’t got a contract It must be something wrong wit luque

UFC 269 will take place on December 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, Las Vegas. The pay-per-view event will be headlined by Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

Apart from Luque, Diaz also teased the idea of a fight against Tony Ferguson. While the intriguing matchup got the fans excited, the UFC has not yet confirmed the possibility of the bout taking place.

Nate Diaz was linked with a fight with Ferguson on numerous occasions after his rematch against Conor McGregor. During his interview with MMA Fighting in 2017, the 36-year-old had said he's not interested in taking on 'El Cucuy'.

Dana White wants Nate Diaz to fight Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev's quick rise to UFC stardom has made Dana White consider booking the Swede in a potential fight with Nate Diaz.

The UFC president believes if Diaz was interested in challenging Kamaru Usman, one of the most dominating champions on the roster, then he shouldn't have any problems fighting Chimaev, who hasn't even been tested against a top ten fighter. White told B.T. Sport:

"Listen, Khamzat Chimaev looks incredible but he's never fought anybody inside the top 10. The last guy he fought was number 11 and he's never fought anybody in the top five. He's never been in any of those kinds of fights yet. So, as incredible as he looks, let's be realistic here... If you wanted a fight with Kamaru Usman, you shouldn't be worried about Khamzat Chimaev."

Catch White's comments in the video below (3:00):

