"Been doin sh** that ain’t been done" - Nate Diaz shares throwback win from 2008

Nate Diaz has shared a video of an iconic submission victory he secured in the early days of his UFC career. Taking to his official Instagram account, Diaz recalled his throwback win over Kurt Pellegrino, whom he defeated at UFC Fight Night: Florian vs. Lauzon on April 2nd, 2008.

The fight’s first round witnessed Diaz utilize his exceptional boxing skills to dominate the striking realm of the fight. Meanwhile, Pellegrino, to his credit, craftily outwrestled Diaz.

Round two notably featured Pellegrino executing a huge takedown, only to be caught in a triangle choke by Diaz on the mat. In what subsequently became an iconic MMA highlight, the Stockton native flipped the double-bird, flexed, and then tapped out Pellegrino to end the fight in the second round.

Diaz’s Instagram post features a video clip of his submission win over Pellegrino and an accompanying statement that reads as follows:

“Been doin sh** that ain’t been done”

Watch Nate Diaz’s incredible submission victory over Kurt Pellegrino below:

Ariel Helwani lends his support to Nate Diaz; goes on an epic rant against the UFC

Nate Diaz’s last UFC fight transpired in June 2021. He currently has just one fight left on his contract and has consistently been lobbying for the organization to let him compete in his final fight.

Nevertheless, a few days back, Diaz tweeted that he’d like to be released from the UFC, as they’re purportedly refusing to give him a fight.

On that note, veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani expressed his support for Diaz and sounded off on the UFC. In a recent edition of The MMA Hour, Helwani asserted that the system is designed to be anti-fighter.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 @danawhite @hunter

I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do

🏝 🤼‍♀️ 🥊 🏼 ‍♂️ I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do🏝 🤼‍♀️ 🥊‍♂️ I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunterI apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do 🏝 🤼‍♀️ 🥊 👊🏼 🏃‍♂️

Helwani explained that while a fighter may sign a six-fight UFC contract, the contract permits the UFC to release the fighter after just one bout. Additionally, he noted that there’s no revenue sharing, no collective bargaining, and the UFC fighters aren’t allowed to have their own sponsors inside the octagon.

Furthermore, Helwani indicated that the UFC does have sponsors, but the fighters get a minuscule cut from the UFC’s sponsorship money. Helwani highlighted that while the UFC signs million-dollar TV deals and rakes in more than a billion dollars in revenue, the fighters aren’t paid a fair share. Addressing Diaz’s dispute with the UFC, Helwani added:

"In that world, why is it that there's a guy who's getting a little up there in age, who says, 'I want to fight' and they don't get to honor that... Why don't they get to honor that? And so again, one more example as to how the contracts aren't fair to fighters."

Watch the full interaction below:

Edited by David Andrew