"I can’t pay out this b*tch" - Nate Diaz trolls fighters who get cut from the UFC after asking for his release on Twitter

Nate Diaz has a unique take on his current situation with the UFC.

As he sees it, fighters are crying foul over getting released by the UFC while he is practically begging the company to let him go. On Twitter, Diaz wrote:

"Mother f***ers be crying cause they get dropped from the ufc I can’t pay out this b*tch"

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Mother fuckers be crying cause they get dropped from the ufc I can't pay out this bitch

This comes after Diaz publicly asked for his release from the organization. The 36-year-old veteran seemingly ran out of patience after he recently lashed out on Twitter, asking to be let go of his current UFC contract.

Diaz cited his unheard requests to be booked in a fight "ASAP" as his reason for wanting to leave the company. In the tweet, the octagon fan-favorite tagged UFC president Dana White and Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do

I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunter

In a previous interview with TMZ Sports, Diaz revealed that he intends to retire after his next fight. He added that Dustin Poirier was his preferred opponent for his supposed farewell fight.

Poirier appeared to be onboard based on his comments on social media. However, his camp and Diaz's can't seem to reach a settlement to finalize the fight.

White responded by saying a Diaz-Poirier fight was in the works, but a trilogy bout between Diaz and Conor McGregor is also possible. The UFC boss told TMZ Sports:

"We're still working on [the Diaz-Poirier] fight. That fight's not done yet. I wouldn't count out a Conor-Nate 3... Listen, I'd be shocked if that fight didn't happen again."

Nate Diaz expresses his frustrations over being shelved

Nate Diaz revealed that he has been waiting at least seven months for a fight. The Stockton native recently took to Twitter to air out his frustrations.

He also said he's willing to fight Conor McGregor, but he's looking for a more immediate opportunity. Given that McGregor is still on his way to recovery, Diaz is not too keen on waiting for his return.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 I'll fight Conor's dumb asss right now

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 But he ain't capable now or this year

The last time Diaz fought was against top welterweight contender Leon Edwards at UFC 263 last June. The veteran suffered a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of 'Rocky' after five rounds.

