Watch: Nate Diaz uploads close up video of him throwing fake punch at MMA fighter

Nate Diaz has uploaded a close-up video of him throwing a fake punch at MMA fighter Carrese Archer. The punch made Archer flinch and spill his beer.

The incident took place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, during the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II boxing event on December 18th, 2021.

Videos of the incident began circulating on social media while the event was underway. Even UFC president Dana White reposted the clip on his Instagram account.

Carrese Archer responded to the incident by posting a video to his Instagram account. He demanded that White sign him to a one-fight contract and let him fight Diaz in the UFC. Archer stated:

“Hello world, I see a lot of laughter. Everybody laughing, same thing, make you laugh, make you cry. Nate Diaz is a bona fide female dog. He has the security protecting him and you go flinch on me and try to sucker punch me when I am not paying attention and you all think this man is a gangster? I think the world is f***ed up and confused around here. When they think about what is a real gangster. I am a real street dog. I'm in the streets, believe that. Anybody that knows me knows how 'One Punch' rock it... Anyway, back to why I'm making this video, Dana White, I see you made a post and you laughed and you thought it was funny. I bet you won't think it's funny, you sign me for one fight and I knock Nate Diaz the f**k out in the first round.”

MMA legend Nate Diaz has now posted footage of himself making Carrese Archer flinch as part of a video uploaded to his official YouTube channel.

Watch the part where Nate Diaz makes Carrese Archer flinch at the 12:35-minute mark of the video below:

Nate Diaz turns down potential fights against the Paul brothers

Nate Diaz has just one fight left on his current UFC contract. The Stockton native has recently been lobbying to get his next UFC fight booked at the earliest.

Many believe Nate Diaz could leave the UFC after his next fight and face Jake Paul in a highly lucrative boxing match. However, Diaz seems to have laughed off potential fights against both Jake Paul and his older brother Logan Paul.

Nate Diaz hit back at Jake Paul’s call-out by taking to Instagram and telling the Paul brothers to hire security to protect themselves from him. The 36-year-old also stated they’d be better off being friends with him rather than fighting him. Diaz’s next opponent and comeback date are yet to be revealed.

