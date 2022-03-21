"No child in my city would ever eat from a food bank" - Paddy Pimblett hopes to earn as much as Conor McGregor for the sake of his hometown Liverpool

Paddy Pimblett hopes to earn as much as Conor McGregor to give back to his hometown of Liverpool. 'The Baddy' claimed that it was his city that kept him grounded despite his rapidly growing stardom.

Pimblett wants to earn enough so that no child in Liverpool would have to eat from a food bank again. The Liverpudlian also revealed his plans to start his own charity, which seems close to materializing after UFC London. He told reporters at the UFC London post-fight scrum:

"My city keeps me grounded. I hope I do end up earning as much money as Conor McGregor lad. Then no child in my city would ever eat from a food bank ever again. I'm gonna give back to my city. Something I've been planning on doing the past few months is to start me own charity and think after this fight I'm gonna get it done."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



says it's being from Liverpool that "keeps [him] grounded."



Full youtu.be/p2vzZu-rAoA "I hope I do end up earning as much money as Conor McGregor. No child in my city would ever eat from a food bank ever again.” @theufcbaddy says it's being from Liverpool that "keeps [him] grounded."Full #UFCLondon scrum "I hope I do end up earning as much money as Conor McGregor. No child in my city would ever eat from a food bank ever again.” @theufcbaddy says it's being from Liverpool that "keeps [him] grounded."Full #UFCLondon scrum ▶️ youtu.be/p2vzZu-rAoA https://t.co/hHHkxe1BPH

Pimblett took on Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas at the O2 arena in London last Saturday. 'The Baddy' scored an impressive comeback win via rear-naked choke in the very first round. He was one of nine fighters to walk home with an extra $50,000 performance bonus on Saturday.

Watch Paddy Pimblett's appearance at the UFC London post-fight presser below:

Paddy Pimblett believes Conor McGregor deserves more respect

Paddy Pimblett has often been compared to Conor McGregor, considering both fighters plied their trade in Cage Warriors before joining the UFC. While McGregor might not be the fighter he once was, Pimblett doesn't think it's fair to put him down.

According to 'The Baddy', McGregor deserves more respect from MMA fans for his immense contribution to the sport. Pimblett told Combat Sports UK ahead of UFC London:

"He changed the game, simple as that. He's changed the game for when it comes to fighter pay and stuff like that. I don't understand how people can put him down. He's the first double champ. People need to put more respect on his name. Man, it's easy to kick someone when he's down but when he was at his highest, he was taking the sport to levels we've never seen."

Watch Pimblett weigh in on McGregor's legacy below:

Edited by C. Naik