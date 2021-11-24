"I've had one fight and everyone's talking about me" - Paddy Pimblett believes he's a bigger star than Khamzat Chimaev

Paddy Pimblett believes he is a bigger name in the MMA world than Khamzat Chimaev.

In a recently uploaded video to his YouTube channel, 'The Baddy' stated that despite having only one fight in the the multi-billion dollar promotion, he is more popular than Khamzat Chimaev, who has been running through his competition in the UFC.

"Everyone knows it's me... I've had one fight and everyone's talking about me, lad. He's had f*****g what, four or five?"

You can watch the clip of Paddy Pimblett talking about his popularity below:

Chimaev previously stated in an interview that he wanted his teammate Guram Kutateladze to fight the Liverpudlian next.

Since his UFC debut last July, 'Borz' has been making easy work of his competition. The Chechen-born Swede has competed four times in the octagon and has managed to finish all of his opponents. To add to that, the 27-year-old has won Performance of the Night bonuses in each of his outings.

Chimaev also hasn't taken much damage in his four UFC appearances. He has landed a total of 252 strikes. In response, Chimaev has been hit only twice.

In his last outing at UFC 267, Chimaev man-handled Li Jingliang and submitted him via a rear-naked choke in the opening round.

'Borz' has now expressed interest in fighting rising welterweight contender Sean Brady, who defeated Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate last weekend.

Like Chimaev, Brady is undefeated in his professional MMA career thus far.

Paddy Pimblett won his UFC debut in style

Paddy Pimblett made his highly-anticipated UFC debut at UFC Vegas 36. 'The Baddy' took on Luigi Vendramini in a lightweight bout.

Although Pimblett won the contest, it was not all smooth-sailing. The 26-year-old got rocked by Vendramini in the opening minutes of the fight. However, the Liverpudlian overcame adversity and delivered a flashy knockout in the first round.

With the win, Pimblett extended his MMA record to 17-3 and announced his arrival on MMA's biggest stage.

