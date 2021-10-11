Paddy Pimblett reveals why he may not be fighting Sean O'Malley anytime soon

Paddy Pimblett feels that a fight between himself and Sean O'Malley is unlikely to happen anytime soon. 'The Baddy' thinks that the difference in size between the two men is the main reason the matchup isn't likely to be booked.

Pimblett also mentioned that the UFC wouldn't want to book a fight between two of its most popular up-and-comers as it would not make sense from a business perspective. In a recent appearance on the Anything Goes with James English podcast, Pimblett stated:

"If he wants to fight me lad, I'll fight him especially because how much smaller he is but as I say we're on different paths. He's a 135er, I'm a 155er, 20 pounds in between us. To be honest the UFC will not want to put us together because they want to keep us going on an opposite trajectory on our own, you know what I mean? That's it, it's business for them. They are not stupid. They are going to want to keep us apart. They'll probably even have us as a guest on a f***ing show together or something."

Sean O'Malley's thoughts on a potential fight with Paddy Pimblett

Sean O'Malley shares a similar sentiment to Paddy Pimblett about potentially fighting each other. However, he does envision the bout taking place in the future, but for that to happen, 'Sugar' claims both men have to become champions in their respective divisions.

Also Read

"I'm six, seven fights deep in the UFC, he's one fight in the UFC so it's like, you got to, he's got to keep winning, I got to keep winning and then we'd have to meet at a weight that makes sense but that's a super fight. That's not a fight you make now, it's not a fight you make in a year, it's a fight you make when I'm the champ, he's the champ."

Catch the entire coverage and fall out from the explosive Fury vs Wilder 3 fight right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh