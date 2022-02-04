Paddy Pimblett wants a "better and bigger" contract before he accepts fights against big UFC names

Paddy Pimblett says he wants a "better amd bigger" contract if he's going to fight a higher level of opposition.

While he may not be everyone's cup of tea, nobody can deny the overwhelming popularity of Pimblett. 'The Baddy' burst onto the scene last year after a successful stint with Cage Warriors and now, he's ready to test himself in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Pimblett will return to the octagon at UFC London on March 19 and he'll be doing so against Rodrigo Vargas, despite rumours initially suggesting that he'd be taking on Jared Gordon.

In a recent appearance on UFC Unfiltered, Pimblett explained what happened and what it would take for him to start fighting better opponents. The UFC lightweight said:

“I would have happily fought Jared Gordon, but at the same time, I looked at it, and he’s had nine UFC fights. How much money do you think he’s getting? He’s getting a lot more than me, so thinking about it that way, I’m glad I never ended up fighting Jared Gordon. Because I want a better and bigger contract before I fight people like that.”

What happened in Paddy Pimblett's UFC debut?

Paddy Pimblett was already one of the most popular fighters in England before he moved to the UFC. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion had turned down the UFC twice before in his career, revealing that he ‘wasn’t ready’ to move to the premier MMA organization in the world at such a young age.

The 26-year-old signed with the UFC in 2021 and took on Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till in his promotional debut. Pimblett, despite being caught multiple times early on, finished Vendramini in the first round with a sensational knockout.

‘The Baddy’ secured a 'Performance of the Night' bonus for his efforts.

Pimblett, with his funky hairstyle and outspoken nature, is an incredibly marketable fighter. Having already headlined shows and sold-out venues in England, the UFC is certainly aware that they have a new star on their hands.

