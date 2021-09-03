What is Paddy Pimblett's MMA record?

Paddy Pimblett's MMA record consists of 16 wins and three losses.

An aggressive fighter with a strong record, Paddy Pimblett is set to make his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini. 'Paddy the Baddy' will start off the main card of the latest UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Brunson, where middleweights Darren Till and Derek Brunson will face each other in a five-round main event.

Cage Warriors?! Completed it, mate!



Welcome to the UFC @PaddyTheBaddy!

While his record shows an impressive 16 wins, he has fought just three UFC veterans thus far, namely Cameron Else, Julian Erosa, and Nad Narimani. He only managed to get a victory over Erosa, having lost to the other two.

Fighting out of the UK, the Merseyside native is excited to make his mark in the UFC and has also started rallying to fight some of the elite names in the promotion, such as Conor McGregor.

Though primarily a grappler, the 26-year-old has seemingly struggled against elite grapplers in his career, of which Nad Narimani is an ideal example.

However, Paddy Pimblett possesses a strong wrestling background and tends to finish his opponents. Pimblett has 12 finishes out of 16 wins in his career.

Never a quiet night when 'The Baddy' is in the house.



This highlight reel tells you exactly what to expect from @PaddyTheBaddy's return at #CWLondon!

Paddy Pimblett wants to Fight Jake Paul; says he will knock him out

Adding to his list of names, Paddy Pimblett recently went for YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

In a recent interview with SLOTHBOXX, Paddy Pimblett said that he has his eyes on Paul, and should they meet in the near future, he will finish 'The Problem Child.'

'Paddy the Baddy' said:

"I'd box him tomorrow if I get a phone call now and I really, genuinely think over the next few years, it could happen because when I make my debut in a few weeks, I'm going to blow up and I'll have hundreds of thousands of followers, maybe millions and it's going to go wild and I can see him thinking the same. 'Oh, Paddy The Baddy, he is a grappler', all that and I'll f**king take his head clean off his shoulders, lad."

"I'LL TAKE HIS HEAD CLEAN OFF HIS SHOULDERS, LAD!"@PaddyTheBaddy can see a future fight between him and @jakepaul once his profile blows up even more after his @ufc debut



#boxing #PaulWoodley

