"Pretty sure I stood him up" - Paige VanZant reveals she ignored advances from JJ Watt and Nick Jonas to pursue a relationship with Austin Vanderford

Paige VanZant recently revealed that she was approached by NFL star JJ Watt and musician-actor Nick Jonas. However, VanZant ignored their advances in favor of a relationship with Austin Vanderford, who is now her husband.

According to Paige VanZant, J.J. Watt got hold of her phone number while she was on Dancing With The Stars. The Arizona Cardinals defensive end supposedly arrived home to pick her up, but she stood him up. Paige VanZant recently said on an episode of the 'Punchin' In' podcast:

"I was on Dancing With The Stars, and somehow he (J.J. Watt) got my phone number, asked me out on a date, pretty sure I stood him up. He showed up to pick me up. I was like,'oh sorry, I'm not home'. And that was it."

Austin Vanderford then revealed that he also beat Nick Jonas in the run to get Paige VanZant. VanZant agreed that Jonas also approached her in a similar manner and was meted out with the same treatment.

Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford

Paige VanZant ignored J.J. Watt and Nick Jonas to pursue a relationship with Austin Vanderford, who now competes in Bellator's middleweight division. However, Vanderford was not very well off when Paige VanZant took a liking to him.

Paize VanZant even offered to fly Vanderford to L.A. to join her for a trip to Disneyland. Revealing why she ignored advances from the stars, VanZant further said:

"Actually yeah. At the time I was talking to him. I was in L.A. and I told my mom. I was like, 'hey I have like VIP passes to Disneyland or something stupid. It's like the VIP tour you get to go underneath, underground and all the restaurants. And I didn't have anyone to go with me. And we were kind of talking. And I told my mom, I was like,'would it be weird if I like offered to like fly him to L.A. to go with me to Disneyland?' And she's like, 'do it! Like check it out'."

However, the decision seems to have worked out for Paige VanZant as Austin Vanderford is rapidly climbing the MMA ladder. Currently the number one ranked middleweight contender in Bellator, Vanderford is undefeated in his professional MMA career and is anticipating a title shot next.

