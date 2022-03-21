"Why this girl look like Adesanya?" - Paulo Costa trolls Islam Makhachev and Israel Adesanya in latest Twitter posts

In a series of posts on social media, UFC middleweight Paulo Costa trained his aim at former foe Israel Adesanya. Islam Makhachev was also caught in the crossfire during Costa's recent trash-talking spree.

The Brazilian shared images on Twitter, suggesting that the female subject of the meme shared physical traits with the UFC middleweight kingpin.

He responded to his own tweet in a bid to jibe at 'The Last Stylebender'. Here's what he had to say:

"Why this girl look like [Israel Adesanya]?"

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Why this girl look like adesanya? Why this girl look like adesanya?

In yet another post, 'Borrachinha' locked eyes on Islam Makhachev, sharing a morphed picture of the Makhachkala native. The picture shows Makhachev's face superimposed on the body of prominent theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.

Check out Costa's post targeting Islam Makhachev below:

Paulo Costa went on to update his fans about the status of the wallpaper on his personal Twitter handle, which sported the Makhachev-Hawking image.

Paulo Costa shows off impressive physique after a training session

In a recent post on Instagram, Paulo Costa impressed fans with his physique after a seemingly strenuous training session at the gym. He posted a video of himself while cooling down.

The music that Costa chose for the video was in line with his caption, in which he admitted that he was blessed. The track is titled 'Me Sinto Abençoado' [I Feel Blessed] by Mc Poze do Rodo, Filipe Ret and Mainstreet, featuring Ajaxx.

Check out Costa's post on Instagram right here:

'The Eraser' most recently featured in a light heavyweight bout against Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'The Italian Dream' managed to out-perform Costa over the course of the fight to walk away with a unanimous decision win at the end of five rounds. The setback marked the Brazilian's second career loss.

The only other loss that he suffered came at the hands of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 253. The middleweight bigwigs featured in the main event on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The fight saw 'The Last Stylebender' emerge triumphant after finishing Costa in the second round.

Edited by Harvey Leonard