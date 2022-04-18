"Exciting fight" - Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson says he will "pay to watch" Jon Jones take on Stipe Miocic

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson "would love" for Jon Jones to face Stipe Miocic in his heavyweight debut.

Whilst speaking to MMA reporter The Schmo, Jackson seemed very intrigued to find out how 'Bones' would look at heavyweight. When asked about a potential matchup between Jones and former two-time titleholder Miocic, Jackson said:

"Man, I'll pay to watch that... I think that's a good idea, it'd be an exciting fight. I'd love to see Stipe and Jon go at it."

Catch The Schmo's full interview with Quinton Jackson below:

Quinton, who rose to fame in Japan while competing for Pride Fighting Championships, believes Jones must improve when he returns to the octagon.

'Rampage', as he's best known by his huge fanbase, argued why a man, whom many consider to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time, has something to prove. He explained:

"I think he [Dominick Reyes] won that fight [against Jones]... us fighters, we know who win and lose fights."

This opinion isn't solely felt by Jackson as many believed the same regarding the UFC 247 main event. After five rounds of action, a large portion of the MMA community believed the underdog Dominick Reyes deserved the nod.

Excluding outside opinions, Jones has proven himself to be a dominant winner, defeating everyone in his path thus far. Now, a new run beckons at heavyweight, a weight class in which 'Rampage' wants to see Jones vs. Miocic first up. It seems that 'Bones' shares that sentiment.

BONY @JonnyBones The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game

However, even with all the anticipation, we're two years on and one pandemic removed from Jones' last octagon appearance. Discussion surrounding the MMA icon returning had gone dark until UFC president Dana White spoke yesterday.

Speaking to TMZ, White responded when prompted about Jones' comeback, saying the UFC has "incredible" plans for the summer and that he's "hopeful" the former light heavyweight king will be a part of them. White also revealed that Miocic would be the ideal opponent.

To watch the full TMZ Sports interview, click below:

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson provides latest on his own fighting career

Jackson also updated fans on his feud with former boxing world champion Shannon 'The Cannon' Briggs. On that rivalry, 'Rampage' said:

"I think that [Briggs fight] died down... I wanted to fight him and do it over in Triller. But Triller wanted Shannon and I to pass a physical [test]. Shannon felt disprected [being asked before signing a contract]. I think he took that as a slap to the face [from Triller]."

While it's unclear if the fight will happen, the anticipation of seeing the two former champions and their exciting personalities face off remains high for combat sports fans.

