Rashad Evans names Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov as his top 2 MMA GOATs

Rashad Evans has named Jon Jones as the greatest MMA fighter of all time. In a recent interaction with Patrick Bet-David and co., Evans picked his top five MMA fighters, with Khabib Nurmagomedov coming in right after Jones:

"I will say Jon Jones number one. I'll say [Khabib Nurmagomedov], got to go with Khabib in number two. I will say [Georges St-Pierre], and then I'll say Kamaru Usman, and I'll say Anderson Silva."

Evans went on to hail Khabib Nurmagomedov for his fighting style and his unblemished record. He also credited Georges St-Pierre for having the finest fight IQ in the game.

Jon Jones believes he can make short work of Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane

In the aftermath of the UFC 270 clash between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, Jon Jones took to social media to offer his take on the heavyweight bigwigs.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Jones declared that he could easily outperform both Ngannou and Gane. Jones wrote:

"At the end of the day, I'm f***ing them both up."

JArtzy @jartz_901 He might’ve deleted it, but im not seeing any lies @JonnyBones He might’ve deleted it, but im not seeing any lies @JonnyBones https://t.co/IJswVMDcrM

He also raised concerns regarding the level of heavyweight competition in the UFC. He suggested that he could easily set new records in the division upon his return to active contention.

BONY @JonnyBones If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break

Jones has been training at the Fight Ready gym in Arizona alongside the likes of Henry Cejudo and Deiveson Figueiredo in preparation for his heavyweight debut. However, the UFC is yet to offer an update regarding Jones' situation. The former light heavyweight kingpin was previously rumored to clash with Francis Ngannou inside the octagon.

Ngannou, who had just emerged from his UFC 260 title fight win against Stipe Miocic, was open to welcoming Jones into the heavyweight division. However, the megafight between Jones and Ngannou fell through due to a dispute between the UFC and Jones.

The UFC alleged that Jones had demanded an exorbitant amount of money for the fight. However, 'Bones' claimed that the promotion had actually refused to entertain negotiations for the fight.

