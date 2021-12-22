'I'm not looking to cut any weight' - Rashad Evans reveals he will fight at 205 lbs in Eagle FC

Rashad Evans will come out of retirement to fight in Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC. Evans will fight in the promotion's first event on American soil on January 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion recently revealed that he will be making his promotional debut at 205 lbs. As Eagle FC has made several changes to its weight classes, Evans was originally hoping to fight at 195 lbs. However, that weight class is yet to be introduced in the organization.

It seems it has worked out perfectly well for the UFC Hall of Famer. He doesn't plan on cutting weight and is content to fight at 205 lbs. In a recent interview with 'The Schmo', Rashad Evans said:

"I was hoping to say 195 (lbs) but (laughs) I'll fight at 205 (lbs). I mean, you know, I'm not trying to cut any weight at this point in my life. I walk around like at 215 (lbs), so you know, drop a little 10 pounds real quick. I'll probably drop that in training and go in at 205 (lbs) and just let it hang out."

Watch Rashad Evans' interview with 'The Schmo' below:

Rashad Evans has been out of active competition since the middle of 2018. The former light heavyweight champion ended his UFC career on a five-fight losing streak.

Rashad Evans on coming out of retirement

Rashad Evans recently attended an Eagle FC press conference ahead of the promotion's U.S. debut. Evans explained why he chose to return to action after years of retirement.

While 'Suga' enjoyed his stint outside the octagon, he claims nothing replaces being in an actual fight:

"I felt as if like it was just calling me, you know. I’ve been training for years ever since I stopped competing and it just felt like something was missing. It’s just something in my blood that I feel like I still need to get out of me. I enjoy being on the outside. I enjoy being an analyst and talking about the fights, but there’s nothing like going in there and feeling it."

Rashad Evans won the UFC light heavyweight gold at UFC 92 in 2008 when he stopped Forrest Griffin in the third round. He lost the belt in his very first title defense to Lyoto Machida via knockout in the second round.

Watch the full Eagle FC press conference below:

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?

Edited by Aziel Karthak