Robert Whittaker predicts the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje title fight

As we edge closer to the long-awaited title clash between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, fight fans are sharing their predictions.

Following his five-round battle with Israel Adesanya, Australia's Robert Whittaker has said how he expects Justin Gaethje to fare against the dangerous Brazilian. Before eventually coming to a conclusion, Whittaker was on the edge with who he thought would win the fight:

"Mate, that's a tough one to pick. I would have to say Oliveira's the favorite, just because of how technical and straight up he is, and his grappling game is next level. And he might be able to pick apart Gaethje, but Gaethje looked really good in that last fight, so, argh. I'll go Oliveira, maybe."

Although he feels Gaethje could pose a serious threat, Whittaker believes the grappling and technicality of Oliveira will be too much for the American.

Robert Whittaker made his UFC debut over two years after Charles Oliveira was introduced to the promotion. Despite the pair's limited interaction, the Aussie will know what mindset the lightweight champion has having held gold himself.

Below, you can catch part 1 of MMA Pro Picks featuring Robert Whittaker, Kyle Daukaus, and a handful of other UFC talents hosted by James Lynch:

A closer look at Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje will compete in his second ever undisputed UFC title fight when he challenges Charles Oliveira.

Since his resurgence in MMA, 'Do Bronx' has accumulated an impressive 10-fight win streak. Despite almost losing to Michael Chandler in the first round of their bout, the 32-year-old mounted a comeback to capture UFC gold, proving the amount of heart he has in the process.

However, Gaethje is unlike anyone the champion has ever seen before. His grit, willingness to take shots just to throw bombs the other way and wrestling background make this arguably the toughest challenge yet for Charles Oliveira.

No matter what happens, no matter who comes away with their hands raised on the night, all combat sports fans must tune in to this one to watch as the sheer carnage unfolds.

Edited by John Cunningham