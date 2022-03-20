Robert Whittaker gives his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns fight at UFC 273

Robert Whittaker recently shared his prediction for the upcoming welterweight clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

The duo are set to fight next month with a possible title shot on the line. Chimaev is the bookmakers' favorite to emerge victorious this weekend. However, 'The Reaper' sided with 'Durinho', predicting him to emerge victorious against 'Borz' as he said:

"Probably Gilbert Burns. Because he has looked really good lately."

Watch Robert Whittaker talk about Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev:

Chimaev currently possesses a professional record of 10-0. The welterweight is 4-0 in the UFC and has astoundingly absorbed only one strike in his first four fights in the organization.

Burns, on the other hand, is a perennial contender in the welterweight division of the UFC and has challenged for the title before. UFC president Dana White has also indicated that the fight between Burns and Chimaev will decide the No.1 contender for the next title shot.

Khamzat Chimaev ready to welcome Logan Paul to the UFC

Dana White recently appeared on the Impaulsive podcast to have a chat with YouTuber Logan Paul. When the older Paul brother asked if White would let him have a fight in the UFC, the UFC president didn't shut down the possibility altogether.

Khamzat Chimaev recently chimed in on the possibility of Logan Paul coming into the UFC. He seems ready to welcome Paul to the UFC as 'Borz' wrote on Twitter:

"I'm waiting for you in UFC."

Chimaev might be in for a title shot next if he comes out triumphant against Burns at UFC 273. However, the fighter is seemingly ready to be Logan Paul's first opponent if the YouTuber eventually fights inside the octagon.

That being said, the chances of Paul fighting in the UFC are slim to none. Also, whether an elite fighter like Chimaev should be Paul's first fight is questionable.

That hasn't stopped Chimaev from trying to grab the spotlight. He is currently training with Darren Till. 'The Gorilla' has been inside the octagon with some of the best fighters in the UFC. Whether that helps 'Borz' evolve more and makes him a better fighter remains to be seen.

Edited by wkhuff20