Rose Namajunas says she is working towards her 'ultimate life purpose' of becoming a farmer

She may be the UFC strawweight champion, but that doesn’t mean Rose Namajunas has fulfilled her ultimate “life purpose” just yet.

Upon beating Zhang Weili earlier this year, Rose Namajunas officially became a two-time UFC strawweight champion. It was the culmination of a stunning journey to get back to the top of the mountain. Regardless of what happens from this point on, nobody can take that accomplishment away from her.

During a recent interview, however, we got to see inside the wonderful mind of Rose Namajunas once more. She spoke about what she desires to do in the future.

“The more I’ve learnt about myself, I’ve realised that’s just who I am [gardening]. That is my ultimate life purpose. Obviously I’m a martial artist and that’s primarily what I do most of the time, but I’m working towards becoming a farmer. I’ve been saying it since I was in kindergarten and they asked us what we wanna be when we grow up. It’s just ingrained in me. I’ve always had a love for nature and animals, and I think it’s always been there. I’m doing it more and more as I become older," Namajunas said.

If this doesn’t help prove why Rose Namajunas is such a huge fan favorite in the UFC, nothing will.

What’s next for Rose Namajunas?

The next objective for Rose Namajunas, at least in mixed martial arts, comes this Saturday night at UFC 268 in New York City. She is set to square off against Zhang Weili for the second time this year, this time at Madison Square Garden. It's four years on from when she won the gold for the first time in the very same arena.

The popular opinion seems to be that 'Thug Rose' will continue to reign supreme over the strawweights. Either way, a win or a loss isn’t going to deter Rose Namajunas from her ultimate mission.

The division is absolutely stacked right now and, regardless of who wins, that’ll continue to be the case for many years to come.

It may seem strange to some, but the heart wants what the heart wants.

