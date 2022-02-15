The UFC's been looking for someone like this since Conor McGregor - Brendan Schaub is sure Khamzat Chimaev will "run" the welterweight division

Khamzat Chimaev has earned a significant amount of infamy with his exploits in the UFC. Brendan Schaub recently commented on his Conor McGregor-esque star power, predicting he will soon reign supreme over the welterweight division.

On the latest edition of The Schaub Show, the former UFC heavyweight offered his take on middleweight contender Robert Whittaker's prospects in the UFC welterweight title picture. He advised 'The Reaper' and his team to make a move on the title as soon as possible in order to avoid losing the opportunity to Chimaev.

'Big Brown' suggested that Chimaev is one win away from staking his claim for the title, as the No.2-ranked Gilbert Burns is being targeted as his next opponent. A decisive win against the Brazilian could earn 'Borz' a shot at gold, which he has a legitimate shot at winning, according to Schaub.

Schaub detailed the influence that Chimaev could have over the welterweight division and the UFC as a whole, resembling it to that of MMA's biggest superstar Conor McGregor:

"I would bet my bottom f***ing dollar that [Khamzat Chimaev] is gonna be running that f***ing division for quite some time. Could be off. I'm telling you man that guy's f***ing scary... It's just a matter of time Khamzat beats the No.2 guy. Then if he just mops the floor with him, the UFC has been looking for something like this since [Conor McGregor]. To me, he's scarier, man. He's way scarier, yeah. Just his mentality like, 'Oh, this guy was born to f***ing fight.'"

Check out Brendan Schaub's thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev in the episode below:

Khamzat Chimaev is unfazed by the Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev has been targeting a fight against former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. However, it seems like he is not too worried about the challenge that 'Durinho' presents.

While in conversation with RT Sport MMA, 'Borz' admitted that the rankings were not a real indicator of the capabilities of his opponents. The Chechen-born Swede claimed he's going to steamroll Burns regardless of his position on the 170-pound ladder.

"All those numbers mean nothing. To be honest, I don't see a real challenge in him. We'll see. Everything may happen in a fight. But I am confident, as usual. I think I will just smash him with my skills and power. I feel that way. He might feel different, but I will go there and do what I did the last time."

Check out Chimaev's interaction with RT Sport below:

