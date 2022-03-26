"He's a real problem for the heavyweight division" - Sean O'Malley heaps praise on Tom Aspinall 

Sean O'Malley recently praised Tom Aspinall for his performance in the main event of UFC Fight Night: London.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley along with his brother Daniel O'Malley discussed several topics. At one point during the conversation, the duo also discussed the performances of fighters in the UFC London event. While discussing the Aspinall vs. Volkov fight, 'Sugar' had lots of praise for Aspinall's performance.

Speaking about the English fighter's performance, O'Malley said:

"Tom taking down Volkov and submit him like that. That's a real problem for the heavyweight division. He's like an athletic giant."

Aspinall has cemented himself as one of the top prospects in the division after his promising victory over Alexander Volkov on last weekend's Fight Night. The fighter secured a first-round submission win in front of his home crowd in England.

Sean O'Malley reacts to comparing his stardom to Paddy Pimblett's

Dana White recently compared Paddy Pimblett to Sean O'Malley after the Liverpool native scored an impressive submission victory against Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas at UFC London. The UFC president called both of them "huge" in their respective divisions.

In a recent episode of the Timbo Sugar Show, an elated Sean O'Malley was seen reacting to Dana White's comments on him and Pimblett for their emerging stardom.

Reacting to White's comments, O'Malley said:

"The Schmo asked him, his comparison to Paddy super stardom or whatever to the sugar show and he said It's f*cking. These guys that are out of the country, are in the United States, have like a whole country behind them. But when you can become a star in the United States, that's rare. Because the U.S doesn't really do that. They don't really back a fighter like Conor, Paddy or the other guys...That was cool."

Paddy Pimblett won his second consecutive UFC fight when he submitted Vargas on the main card of UFC London. The Liverpool native won the match at the 3:49 mark of the first round. 'The Baddy' currently has a professional record of 18 wins and 3 losses.

O'Malley, on the other hand, is currently on a three-fight win streak after his latest win against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269. 'Sugar' secured a win over Paiva via TKO in the 1st round. The fighter currently has a professional record of 15 wins and 1 defeat, which came in the form of a loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 252.

