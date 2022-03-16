"I'd have to go knockout Francis"- Sean O'Malley on the implications of Jake Paul beating Jorge Masvidal or Conor McGregor in MMA

Sean O’Malley has addressed the implications of Jake Paul potentially beating Jorge Masvidal or Conor McGregor in an MMA fight. Paul generally competes at cruiserweight (190 pounds) in his boxing bouts. Meanwhile, Masvidal and McGregor fight at welterweight (170 pounds) and lightweight (155 pounds) respectively.

While Paul has consistently challenged ‘Gamebred’ and ‘Notorious’ to a boxing match over the past couple of years, he’s now willing to cross over to the UFC and face them in an MMA bout.

He’s been a vocal critic of the UFC and UFC president Dana White, particularly in regards to fighter pay and healthcare. The YouTube megastar-turned-boxer recently spoke to ESPN MMA and explained that he’d like to fight Masvidal or McGregor in the UFC.

Deal? Dana - Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor.If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC againDeal?

Jake Paul emphasized that if he wins, the UFC must agree to the terms proposed by him concerning the improvements in UFC fighter pay, healthcare, et cetera. But if he loses, he’ll never mention the UFC again. Paul also put forth multiple social media posts regarding the same.

In an edition of The Timbo Sugar Show Podcast, Sean O’Malley addressed Paul possibly facing MMA megastars Masvidal and McGregor in the UFC. O’Malley stated:

“Could you f**king imagine – Jake sleeps either of them? Could you imagine?” O’Malley continued, “My goal is to be the biggest combat sports athlete of all time. If Jake did that to Conor, I would have some tough shoes to fill. I’d have to go knockout (UFC heavyweight champion) Francis (Ngannou) or something.”

Watch Sean O’Malley discuss Paul facing Masvidal or McGregor in an MMA bout in the video below:

Jake Paul believes Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor are past their prime

Jorge Masvidal, 37, is on a three-fight losing streak. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor, 33, is on a two-fight losing streak. As for the 25-year-old Jake Paul, he’s amassed a 5-0 record in professional boxing thus far.

Boxing reporter Michael Benson reposted a Jake Paul video rant earlier this month, wherein ‘The Problem Child’ opined that both Masvidal’s and McGregor’s best days are behind them. Vowing to KO them, Paul said:

“A new saying is, I feel bad for stupid people cause, they’re so stupid they don’t even realize they’re stupid. A lot of the people on this abyss is like the people who think that (Jorge) Masvidal is a good fighter. It’s like the people who think that Conor McGregor is still a good fighter. These guys haven’t won fights in I don’t know how the f**k long, they’re over the hill, old washed up bozos and I’m gonna knock them both the f**k out.”

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @JakePaul] Jake Paul on Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor: “They’re over the hill, old, washed up bozos and I’m gonna knock them both the f*** out.”@JakePaul] Jake Paul on Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor: “They’re over the hill, old, washed up bozos and I’m gonna knock them both the f*** out.”[🎥 @JakePaul] https://t.co/XDRlnmTY14

