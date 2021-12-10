"You were out of line" - Justin Gaethje responds hilariously after Daniel Cormier sought clarification from 'The Highlight' about biased commentary accusations

Justin Gaethje has hilariously responded after Daniel Cormier sought clarification from the No.2-ranked UFC lightweight contender about biased commentary accusations at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi.

Gaethje called out Cormier, who was on commentary duty at Fight Island on October 30th, and told him not to be biased towards his American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammate Islam Makhachev.

Speaking to 'The Highlight' during a golf session, 'DC' asked him why he was mad at the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion's commentary. The duo were also joined by MMA journalist Brett Okamoto and another friend.

"You know why. Why wouldn't I be [mad at you]? Because you were out of line," quipped Gaethje.

Gaethje currently holds a 23-3 record in his professional MMA career. Meanwhile, Daniel Cormier (22-3) (1NC) retired from the sport in August last year and has since served as a full-time UFC commentator and analyst.

Dana White confirms that Justin Gaethje is next in line for a UFC lightweight title shot

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Justin Gaethje will receive the next lightweight title shot in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

He will face the winner of the UFC 269 main event between 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira and No.1 contender Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas this Saturday.

During the 200th episode of the Jim Rome Podcast, White stated that Gaethje deserves to be the next title challenger in his division as long as everyone is fit and healthy.

"Yup [Justin Gaethje's next]. As long as everybody is healthy and everything is good, it should be him [fighting for the belt]," said White.

Gaethje last fought Michael Chandler at UFC 268 inside New York City's historic Madison Square Garden on November 6th, 2021.

He won the three-round fight via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27), thereby registering his first victory since the defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a unification bout at UFC 254 in October 2020.

