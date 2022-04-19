"Logan was impressive against Floyd"- Sean O'Malley impressed with Logan Paul's skills thinks he should fight Paddy Pimblett next

Cruiserweight boxer Logan Paul, who weighed in at 189.5 pounds for his most recent boxing match, has recently been lobbying for a middleweight (185lb) MMA fight against UFC lightweight (155lb) fighter Paddy Pimblett. Paul’s friend, UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley, has weighed in on this and asserted that he’d love to watch the fight.

On the Timbo Sugar Show podcast, ‘Suga’ asserted that while Jake Paul has been the busier boxer of the Paul brothers, he’d like to see Logan Paul box again. Furthermore, lauding ‘The Maverick’ for his performance against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in their June 2021 exhibition matchup, O’Malley stated:

“Imagine if we had Logan fighting some of these guys too? That would be f**king fire. Logan was impressive against Floyd (Mayweather). His hands down, kind of like, athletic…”

‘Suga’ highlighted that Paul’s been criticized by many for calling out the much smaller Pimblett. O’Malley’s head coach Tim Welch admitted that Paul is indeed significantly bigger than ‘The Baddy'.

Both O'Malley and Welch alluded to the fact that Pimblett tends to gain a considerable amount of weight when he’s not in fight camp, adding that Paul and Pimblett probably weigh the same right now.

However, they indicated that Paul’s an athletic version of himself at around 200lbs, whereas Pimblett cuts down to 155lbs when he’s competing. O’Malley said he’d still like to see ‘The Maverick’ fight Pimblett:

“Paddy could sub him. If Logan’s never really done jiu-jitsu, he’s only wrestled, and Paddy’s – Is Paddy a black belt? Because he’s got sick jiu-jitsu. I’ve seen. Yeah, he probably could. But that’d be an interesting fight.”

O’Malley and Welch seemingly agreed that while Paul would have a size and boxing advantage against Pimblett, ‘The Baddy’ would have the edge in the jiu-jitsu and kickboxing aspects of their MMA fight.

Watch the latest edition of the Timbo Sugar Show podcast in the video below:

Logan Paul on why he’d like to fight Paddy Pimblett

Logan Paul recently hosted UFC president Dana White on the Impaulsive podcast. Paul later appeared on The MMA Hour and recalled his conversation with White, revealing why he wants to face Paddy Pimblett in an MMA bout in the UFC.

‘The Maverick’ admitted that he had no specific opponent in mind when White asked him who he’d like to fight. Nevertheless, Paul said:

“Now, I’m looking at it, and I’m like, ‘Okay. If I were to do a UFC fight, it needs to be with someone who can sell tickets. Paddy can sell, right? And he’s still relatively new, he’s young, he's entertaining; I just think the fans will eat that s**t up."

Edited by Phil Dillon