"Conor is a fu****g legend" - Sean O'Malley details the influence Conor McGregor has had on his career

Sean O’Malley has words of high praise for Conor McGregor. ‘Suga’ referred to the Irishman as “a f**king legend” and noted that McGregor was one of the first people who has had a significant impact on his MMA career.

In an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Sean O’Malley opened up on multiple topics, including UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Upon being asked who he looked up to in his career as a professional MMA fighter, O’Malley stated:

“I’d say, probably, Conor. I didn’t even really watch UFC much growing up. I f**king thought the sport was disgusting. Like, watching it when I was 13, 14 years old? I couldn’t watch it. I couldn’t see them get kicked and punched.”

According to O’Malley, he truly immersed himself in the UFC around the time Conor McGregor fought Max Holloway in 2013. Emphasizing that he found McGregor's entire persona and fighting style to be extremely captivating, O'Malley made the following statement:

“I’m like, dude, what the f**k, I wanna watch his interviews. I wanna watch his post-fight conference. I wanna watch who’s he fighting next. I wanna follow this guy. So, Conor was probably the first guy that I ever was like, interested in,” said O'Malley.

Additionally, upon being asked whether he's ever tried to mimic or steal Conor McGregor’s style, Sean O’Malley said:

“I wouldn’t say steal his style. I see what works.” Indicating that Conor McGregor taught the MMA game a lot, particularly in terms of fight promotion, O’Malley explained, “He did. Before Conor blew up, I saw myself as that kind of person to get into the UFC and kind of take it to a next level. But it was sweet that Conor did it before me, and I can learn from Conor. Conor is a f**king legend. He’s a genius marketer. And I can learn from him. I wouldn’t say steal from him. But there’s definitely things that he does, that people like, that I can do as well.”

Conor McGregor is impressed with Sean O'Malley's striking skills

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley had a friendly conversation at a Dallas Cowboys football game earlier this year. In the ensuing days, McGregor was asked for his views on O’Malley’s striking skills, to which he simply noted that they were “slick.”

‘The Notorious’ is currently recovering from a leg injury he suffered in his most recent fight that transpired in July. He’s expected to make his much-awaited comeback to the octagon in mid-2022. Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley recently revealed that he’s looking to fight again in March or April 2022.

