"That's not the fight to make" - Sean O'Malley thinks UFC wants to send Nate Diaz a "f**k you" by pitting him against Khamzat Chimaev

UFC bantamweight sensation Sean O'Malley is completely against Nate Diaz fighting Khamzat Chimaev in the last fight of his current contract with the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Ever since Chimaev defeated Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi last weekend, several people from the MMA world, including UFC president Dana White, have spoken about 'Borz' facing Diaz next.

However, Sean believes Diaz shouldn't take the fight if the UFC offers it to him. Speaking to his brother Daniel O'Malley on the BrOMalley Show, 'Sugar' stressed that the UFC would send the wrong message to the Stockton native if the matchup happens.

"That (Chimaev vs. Diaz) is not happening, dude. Why would you? No, that's not the fight to make. You know it is Nate Diaz's last card. And say that would be kind of like a f**k you to Nate Diaz. Good luck negotiating (a new contract) after this... I don't think Nate should take that fight (against Khamzat Chimaev). Nate's a gangster though," said O'Malley.

Watch Sean O'Malley in conversation with Daniel below:

Nate Diaz holds a 20-13 record in his professional MMA career so far, while Khamzat Chimaev is 10-0.

Sean O'Malley's only career loss came against Marlon Vera at UFC 252 after suffering a leg injury

Sean O'Malley (14-1) is one of the fan favorites in the UFC. He's been fighting in the bantamweight division and has picked up two 'Fight of the Night' and three 'Performance of the Night' bonus awards in seven bouts with UFC.

His only defeat was against No.13 135-pound contender Marlon Vera at UFC 252 in August 2020.

Sean injured his leg during the encounter, fell to the ground and was unable to defend Vera's punches and elbows as he suffered a TKO loss.

'Sugar' has said he would have triumphed over 'Chito' if not for the injury and the Ecuadorian hit back at him during UFC 268 media day earlier this week.

"I don’t give a shit what he says, I knocked him out. You can say whatever you want, you can make fun of it, but at the end of the day he’s going to bed every night knowing I put him out... I like to be real, I like to say facts, and I earned everything I have in my life by going forward and going hard. So he can go f**k himself," said Vera.

Watch Marlon Vera talk about Sean O'Malley below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



In case you were wondering, there's still no love lost between



▶️ "He can go and f*ck himself."In case you were wondering, there's still no love lost between @chitoveraUFC and Sean O'Malley 😬 #UFC268 ▶️ youtu.be/oPXx-i9S5z8 "He can go and f*ck himself."In case you were wondering, there's still no love lost between @chitoveraUFC and Sean O'Malley 😬 #UFC268▶️ youtu.be/oPXx-i9S5z8 https://t.co/O7z9bkcypp

Edited by Genci Papraniku