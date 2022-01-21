Sean O'Malley gives initial thoughts on Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington - "Masvidal could definitely piece up Colby"

Sean O’Malley has weighed in on the much-awaited welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

In an edition of The BrOMalley Show, Sean and Daniel O’Malley discussed the upcoming Masvidal-Covington grudge match. ‘Sugar’ pointed out that ‘Chaos’ brings an insane pace in his fights. Regardless, Sean suggested that Masvidal could get the better of Covington in the striking department and possibly win the bout.

Furthermore, MMA legend Chael Sonnen recently claimed that a loss to Covington could severely diminish Masvidal’s star power and may prove to be career-ending for ‘Gamebred’.

Sean O’Malley responded to this by stating:

“Well, I mean, it would be three [losses] in a row, right?” O’Malley added, “Yeah, I mean, I can see where he’s coming from for sure. I don’t think; I mean, Jorge’s never really been just taken down and beat up for 25 minutes ever in his career. But if someone was gonna be able to do it to him, I mean, you would think it would’ve been [Kamaru] Usman. Usman could go out there; he didn’t go out there and take him down and maul him; he did knock him out.”

“I’m just kind of getting a gut feeling right now – Masvidal could definitely piece up Colby. If he shuts down the striking or shuts down the takedowns – Colby brings an insane pace, but Masvidal – This is gonna be such a sick fight.”

Watch Sean O’Malley address the Masvidal-Covington matchup below:

Michael Bisping on Jorge Masvidal’s recent loss potentially affecting his performance against Colby Covington

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping opined that Jorge Masvidal’s KO loss to Kamaru Usman in his most recent fight could give Colby Covington an advantage against ‘Gamebred.’

Alternatively, ‘The Count’ highlighted Masvidal’s mental fortitude. He indicated that the BMF champion is one of the rare fighters who can ensure that even a devastating KO loss in their previous fight doesn’t faze them in their next outing.

Bisping said:

"High-pressure situation and he's coming off a knockout loss to Kamaru Usman, so that might give Colby a little bit of an edge. But if you know Jorge Masvidal, you know the type of guy he is, to be honest, I don't think any of that will be an issue. There is a possibility, of course, he's only a human being but I don't think there will be and the thing is, they know each other."

Friends-turned-rivals Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are set to clash in a five round welterweight bout. Their fight is expected to headline UFC 272 on March 5th.

