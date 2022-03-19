"Thought you were a professional c*** holster" - Sean Strickland calls out Colby Covington for running his mouth

In a recent post on social media, Sean Strickland hit back at Colby Covington for the comments that he made recently. Strickland also mocked Covington for his political views.

While in conversation with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Covington was asked about his impression of Strickland. In response, 'Chaos' refused to acknowledge his existence, wondering who Lynch was talking about.

In the wake of these comments, Strickland took to social media to voice his qualms with the No. 1 ranked welterweight in the world, second only to the champion Kamaru Usman himself.

Strickland went off on Covington's devotion to Donald Trump. Here's what he had to say about the same:

"[Colby Covington] running his mouth about me.... It's nice to see you're able to use your mouth for something other than sucking [Donald Trump's] c**k.. Thought you were a professional c**k holster for awhile."

Check out the tweet below:

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA @ColbyCovMMA running his mouth about me.... It's nice to see you're able to use your mouth for something other than sucking trumps cock.. Thought you were a professional cock holster for awhile. @ColbyCovMMA running his mouth about me.... It's nice to see you're able to use your mouth for something other than sucking trumps cock.. Thought you were a professional cock holster for awhile.

Colby Covington believes he is a "bad match-up" for Israel Adesanya

In the aftermath of Colby Covington's victory at UFC 272 against Jorge Masvidal, fans and the likes of Chael Sonnen have called for him to fight Israel Adesanya. In a recent interaction with James Lynch, 'Chaos' offered some insight into the same.

He went on to declare that the UFC middleweight champion was aware that a fight against someone like himself was a bad stylistic match-up for him.

He admitted that although Adesanya was a good kickboxer, he had never faced a well-rounded wrestler inside the octagon. Covington argued that he posed a brand new test for 'The Last Stylebender'.

"If that fight could happen I would love it. But he doesn't want that fight. He knows better than that. He knows it's a bad matchup. He knows he can't beat [Kamaru Usman] and I'm the last guy that beat Usman. So he knows it's a bad matchup for him."

Check out Covington's interaction with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Israel Adesanya is currently coming off a title defense against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. The Nigerian-born Kiwi managed to outperform 'The Reaper' over the course of five rounds to walk away with a unanimous decision win in their main event clash at UFC 271.

Edited by David Andrew