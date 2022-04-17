"Elon is becoming the batman of free speech"- Sean Strickland gives props to Elon Musk 

Sean Strickland supports Elon Musk and his hopes of buying Twitter in an attempt to preserve free speech.

Taking to none other than Twitter itself to show his support, Strickland compared the CEO of Tesla to Batman. Strickland's tweet read:

"Elon is becoming the batman of free speech."

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Elon is becoming the batman of free speech. Elon is becoming the batman of free speech.

Just days after turning down a seat on the company's board, Elon Musk has offered to purchase Twitter for $43 billion.

In the past, he has voiced concerns that the company is censoring users too much, and many are taking this bid by Musk as a direct play to further enable freedom of speech.

On the platform itself, the Tesla billionaire would nonchalantly mention his bid:

"I made an offer."

Further explaining his reasoning behind the offer, he elaborated:

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.”

After a bid on Twitter in an attempt to preserve freedom of speech, Elon Musk speaks on the company's future

Elon Musk also touched on the future of Twitter and what, in his opinion, was the best route for the company to take from its current standpoint. As per the report filed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk is quoted as saying:

"Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company...Will endeavor to keep as many shareholders in privatized Twitter as allowed by law."

According to reports, Musk's offer has been declined, and as of now, the business mogul has said that it's his final offer.

The offer itself was received very controversially by the general public, with people taking both sides as far as whether Elon Musk should buy the company or not. Some said his alleged intentions to preserve freedom of speech were false, while some, like Strickland and Joe Rogan, lauded him as a hero.

Then some claimed it was all a ploy to bring back Donald Trump and un-ban him from Twitter. Regardless of the reaction, most people definitely had one, including UFC athletes.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board Taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board

Edited by Avinash Tewari