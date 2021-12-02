Stamp Fairtex reveals the hardest part about transitioning from wrestling for Muay Thai to wrestling in MMA

Stamp Fairtex recently partook in an Instagram Q&A session where one of the questions came from Cris Cyborg.

Cyborg previously held the women’s featherweight title in Invicta, Strikeforce and the UFC. She’s currently the Bellator women’s featherweight champion and is rated among the best MMA fighters in the world. During Stamp Fairtex’s Q&A session, the Brazilian MMA legend put forth a question regarding wrestling for Muay Thai vs. wrestling for MMA.

Cris Cyborg posted the following query via Instagram:

“What was the hardest part of making the transition from wrestling for Muay Thai VS Wrestling for MMA? Any tip for defending the takedown in MMA for another striker?”

You can read Cris Cyborg and Stamp Fairtex's statements in the comments section of the Instagram post embedded below:

Stamp Fairtex responded by stating:

“@criscyborg The hardest part about making the transition from wrestling for Muay Thai vs wrestling for MMA is the locking technique. In Muay Thai, there is the sweep and locking the arms of an opponent to block them from grabbing our neck. For MMA, we have to protect everywhere because it can adapted to other positions and techniques. The tip for defending is to keep your distance from the opponent. Don’t stay too close to where they can take you down easily. Use Muay Thai weapons and footwork.”

Stamp Fairtex faces Ritu Phogat in One Championship, whereas Cris Cyborg is angling for a fight against Cat Zingano in Bellator

Stamp Fairtex is widely regarded as one of the top young stars in MMA. The Muay Thai fighter has her sights set on the One Women’s Atomweight (115-pound) Championship that’s currently held by Angela Lee.

In order to do that, Fairtex first has to get past wrestling savant and fellow young MMA sensation Ritu Phogat. Stamp Fairtex is scheduled to fight Phogat in the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix Finals, with the winner fighting Lee for her title. The Fairtex-Phogat matchup will transpire at One Championship: Winter Warriors on December 3rd.

Meanwhile, Cris Cyborg is coming off a first-round KO win over Sinead Kavanagh whom she faced at Bellator 271. Cyborg successfully defended her Bellator women’s featherweight title vs. Kavanagh and is now lobbying for a fight against former UFC star Cat Zingano.

‘Alpha’ Cat Zingano happens to be the last fighter to defeat and knock out Amanda Nunes. Nunes happens to be the last fighter to defeat and knock out Cris Cyborg. The consensus is that Zingano is likely next in line to face Cyborg for the Bellator women’s featherweight title.

Cat Zingano appears to have accepted the challenge. Considering that, it’s safe to say a fight between the veteran strikers could materialize sooner rather than later.

