"Stay off the cocaine" - Darren Till reacts to Israel Adesanya telling him to sit down when he jumped the cage to celebrate with Tom Aspinall at UFC London 

Darren Till hit back at Israel Adesanya after learning the middleweight champion wanted him to sit down and not steal Tom Aspinall's moment at UFC London.

Aspinall got the entire O2 Arena on their feet following his first-round submission win over Alexander Volkov. As he savored his victory inside the octagon, Till jumped onto the cage and celebrated with him.

Adesanya, who was watching the event on television, was annoyed by Till's actions and exclaimed:

"Sit the f**k down [Till] it's not your moment. Get the f**k off."

It didn't take long for 'The Gorilla' to clap back at 'The Last Stylebender'. According to Till, it might not have been caught in the video, but Aspinall asked him to come to the cage and celebrate with him.

Till took to his Instagram Stories to respond to Adesanya, writing:

"@Stylebender you idiot @TomAspinallOfficial asked me to get on the cage with him, keep looking down on me for my losses brother it's all good I'll be here one day you watch... You haven't looked the best either in ur last few fights stay off the cocaine it's not healthy for fighters."

Israel Adesanya wants Darren Till in the O2 Arena

Israel Adesanya has reiterated his desire to fight Darren Till on numerous occasions and has even claimed he hopes to take on 'The Gorilla' in London.

Till is currently ranked No.8 in the middleweight division and has struggled to stay consistent at 185 lbs. Since moving up from welterweight, the Englishman has gone 1-2 in his new weight class and is coming off back-to-back defeats to Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson.

However, there are some important points to note while discussing Till's struggles at middleweight. The fight against Whittaker was a razor-thin affair and the judges were likely swayed by a last-ditch takedown by 'The Reaper' in the fifth round. Additionally, it was well-documented that the former welterweight title challenger was injured going into his fight against Brunson.

Speaking about a potential showdown with Till down the line, Israel Adesanya told Sky Sports:

"I've tried to set it up so many times, but Darren Till hasn't really stepped up. And he's fumbled the bag a few times. Don't doubt him just yet... It might be something mental he has to deal with, because I don't think it's something physical. He has got the physical attributes and the gifts."

He added:

"He can get all the way up there. We'll see. As long as I'm around, he'll never have the belt though. That's why I want to get it done. The O2 [Arena], we'd blow the roof off if we do that here. We're in his back yard, but trust me, my people are everywhere. Nigerians are everywhere. And we'll pack the O2."

