"He's going to get demolished" - Stephen Thompson believes Conor McGregor wouldn't stand a chance against Kamaru Usman

Stephen Thompson is certain Kamaru Usman would maul Conor McGregor with ease.

McGregor hasn't tasted a UFC win since 2020. However, he is confident he can compete for the title when he finally makes his return. 'The Notorious' recently said he would like to become the first three-weight UFC champion. To do so, he'd like to take on reigning welterweight champion Usman.

On the topic of the much talked-about potential clash, UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson suggested that he doesn't see McGregor getting his hand raised. According to 'Wonderboy', the Irishman wouldn't stand a chance because of the incredible physique, cardio and wrestling of 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Thompson said:

"[McGregor's] going to get demolished [by Usman]. Yeah, he's going to be a big fight, a big payday but you're going to get demolished. Dude, I love you Conor but you put on the weight like that and you're fighting a dude at 170 [pounds]. I mean you got to try and put some weight on to become a real 170 [pounder]. I mean, look at Kamaru, look at the biceps and shoulders on that guy. [And] he's got both attributes, he's got cardio for days and he's one of the top wrestlers in the welterweight division."

Dana White says any Conor McGregor fight is good for business

Prior to setting his sights on Kamaru Usman, Conor McGregor was heavily linked to a lightweight title fight with Charles Oliveira. Many believe it would be unfair to hand 'The Notorious' an instant crack at UFC gold when he hasn't beaten anyone recently.

However, it appears that UFC president Dana White doesn't see it that way. The boss even figured Usman vs. McGregor would be interesting. Atop that, White also confessed that any card with McGregor on it is "good money-wise."

In a recent interview with The Mac Life, he said:

"It’s interesting, I hadn’t heard that. He’s coming into Vegas, we’re getting together and we’re gonna talk. We’ll see what’s next… Any Conor fight is good money-wise.”

