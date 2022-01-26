Stephen Thompson reveals who is likely to win the rumored Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns fight

Stephen Thompson has weighed in on the rumored fight between welterweight contenders Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

As suggested by screenshots of an online conversation between Chimaev and Burns, it appears as though the two have agreed to fight on April 9th, likely on the UFC 273 fight card.

Nevertheless, earlier this month, Burns clarified that their fight hasn’t been officially finalized yet. Speaking to MiddleEasy’s James Lynch, Stephen Thompson predicted that if they were to clash inside the octagon, he'd pick Chimaev to beat Burns. ‘Wonderboy’ stated:

“Man, that’s a good one. I fought Gilbert Burns. And I don’t think he’s going to fight him [Khamzat Chimaev] the way he fought me. He [Burns] is going to be looking for his submissions off the takedown. He’s going to be looking for that guillotine for sure. So, you know he’s going to be submission-savvy in this fight. And Khamzat Chimaev is a strong wrestler, but he can strike as well. So, that’s a dangerous opponent for anybody out there, especially Gilbert Burns. He’s got the shorter reach. He’s the shorter opponent. And I hear Chimaev’s very tall, very long; and he can put that to good use. I think Chimaev can win it.”

Furthermore, Lynch asked Thompson whether he’d bet on 'Borz' to beat Gilbert Burns. Lynch and the veteran UFC welterweight agreed that there’s a considerable amount of hype behind Chimaev. ‘Wonderboy’ said:

“There is a lot of hype behind the guy. And the guy’s got to, you know; I’m along for the ride. The guy’s been showing out. He’s been beating guys – and not just beating them, but just destroying them out there. So, yeah, I’ll put my money on Chimaev.”

Watch Stephen Thompson address the potential Chimaev-Burns matchup in the video below:

Khamzat Chimaev plans to beat Gilbert Burns by choking him out

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Khamzat Chimaev suggested that he’ll beat multi-time Brazilian jiu jitsu world champion Gilbert Burns by choking him out. ‘Borz’ said:

"I know many times my coach smashed him too on the mats, Gilbert. We are going to choke him out. A blue belt against the black belt. I like this guy actually. He's funny, a nice guy. I want to fight with him. But in a war brother, you know? I can't be nice. I want to eat everybody."

The consensus is that a win over the No.2-ranked UFC welterweight Burns could earn the No.11-ranked Chimaev a UFC welterweight title shot later this year. The welterweight belt is currently held by Kamaru Usman, who’s rumored to be defending it in a rematch against Leon Edwards next.

