"Conor is a legit gangster" - Stephen Thompson reacts to red carpet tussle between Conor McGregor and MGK

Conor McGregor and MGK were recently involved in a tussle at the MTV Video Music Awards. McGregor apparently threw his drink at MGK after Kelly refused to click a picture with him.

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson has now weighed in on the scuffle between Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly. According to 'Wonderboy', musicians like MGK act like gangsters in their music videos while McGregor is one in reality. Stephen Thompson also believes Conor McGregor could successfully take on three stars at a time on the red carpet.

Thompson recently said in a video uploaded to his own YouTube channel:

"It was Brendan Schaub who was saying something after that Conor McGregor and MGK incident over the weekend. And how these guys on the red carpet who pretty much act their entire life. They act like tough guys. They talk like they're tough guys in their music. Like how they are just gangsters. But Conor is a legit gangster. Like he could...you line everybody up three at a time on the red carpet, Conor's finishing all those guys out there. So, you're sitting there and talking trash to a professional MMA fighter."

What Brendan Schaub said about the scuffle between Conor McGregor and MGK

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly had to be separated as the Irishman went after the rapper after being denied a picture. However, reports later suggested that the issue was caused by McGregor's alleged DMs to Kelly's girlfriend Megan Fox.

In any case, Brendan Schaub was infuriated by the disrespect shown by MGK towards Conor McGregor. Speaking of the altercation, Schaub said on his podcast 'Below the Belt':

"That he's not a f***ing lion among a bunch of dudes in make-up is insane dude. I know Conor McGregor has one leg. I know he lost to f-----g Dustin Poirier. No, I get all that. You're not Dustin Poirier. You're Machine Gun Kelly. These guys are fighters, man. They play by a different set of rules, dude. The lack of respect is insane to me, man. Insane. In the rockstar world, maybe you're a tough guy. Compared to Conor McGregor, you're a soy boy, dude."

