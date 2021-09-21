"Let's make it happen" - Stephen Thompson wants to fight Jorge Masvidal in January 2022

Stephen Thompson called out Jorge Masvidal for a fight in early January next year on the most recent episode of his What's up Everybody?! podcast.

" Come on Gamebred, let's go. Let's make it happen in January. It's gonna be early January though."

'Wonderboy' is a former full-contact kickboxer and was undefeated throughout his 37 amateur and 20 professional kickboxing matches. Thompson has an impressive 16-5-1 record in his MMA career to date.

Stephen Thompson is currently ranked No.5 in the UFC welterweight division. The 38-year-old lost his previous bout at UFC 264 against Gilbert Burns via a unanimous decision.

'Wonderboy' is now seeking a rematch against 'Gamebred'. He hopes he can get back on track for potential title contention with a victory over the 'BMF'.

Jorge Masvidal is one of the biggest names in the promotion. But he dropped to No.6 in the 170-pound rankings after two consecutive losses against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

'Gamebred' lost his first fight against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' at UFC 251 via a decision. Usman knocked out Masvidal in spectacular fashion in their rematch at UFC 261.

The Miami native is now being called out by Jake Paul for a potential boxing bout. Masvidal has shown interest in fighting either of the Paul brothers inside the squared circle.

With a seemingly endless number of options, 'Gamebred' could also have a rematch against Nate Diaz or Stephen Thompson in his next outing.

Despite most wanting to see Masvidal face Leon Edwards, 'Rocky' recently denied having any interest in fighting his longtime rival. However, Belal Muhammad jumped at this opportunity to let Masvidal know that he wanted to fight him.

Leon 'Rocky' Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma My next fight will be for the world title I don’t want to hear nothing about a guy coming off 2 fight skid and Got ko his last fight My next fight will be for the world title I don’t want to hear nothing about a guy coming off 2 fight skid and Got ko his last fight

Stephen Thompson's impressive win against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson fought against Jorge Masvidal at the iconic UFC 217 event back on November 4, 2017.

Stephen Thompson performed spectacularly for the fans at UFC 217 and outclassed Masvidal on the feet. 'Wonderboy' dropped Masvidal twice during the fight and also defended two takedown attempts. Thompson's impressive performance saw him awarded a unanimous decision victory.

