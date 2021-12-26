Teddy Atlas explains why he wants to see Jake Paul fight Jorge Masvidal next

Teddy Atlas has suggested that he’d like to see Jake Paul box Jorge Masvidal next. Atlas seemingly believes that fighting Masvidal would answer a lot of questions regarding Paul’s boxing skills.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas praised Jake Paul following his incredible sixth-round KO win in his rematch against Tyron Woodley. Upon being asked who he’d like to see ‘The Problem Child’ box next, Atlas stated:

“Obviously, he called out [Jorge] Masvidal, and he called out [Nate] Diaz. He [Paul] is bigger. He’s larger. He has those advantages. He’s smart. A lot of people hate him, but one thing I give him credit for: He didn’t disrespect the sport of boxing. He went, and he learned it.”

Atlas also believed that Masvidal would be an "interesting" fight for Paul:

“I’d like to see him – It’s probably not going to happen – But if he fought Masvidal, Masvidal is a pretty good striker. That’d be interesting. That would get my attention. Obviously, Diaz,” Atlas added, “The guy that he beat, Woodley, was a real fighter. But he was just about retired. He was 41, 42 years old, and never a tremendous striker; better on the mat; not a real busy guy. So, he picked the spot pretty good,” Atlas credited Paul for beating Woodley and continued, “But it’d be a little more interesting if he fought a Masvidal because Masvidal, he’s a better striker, and he’s more versatile. He could use his legs. He could pick spots. He could look to set up the right hand.”

Atlas emphasized that he’d like to see Jake Paul box opponents who pose a certain level of threat to him and reiterated that Jorge Masvidal fits the bill.

Watch Teddy Atlas discuss a potential Jake Paul vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match in the video below:

Jorge Masvidal has challenged Jake Paul to an MMA fight in the UFC

Although Teddy Atlas and many others view Jorge Masvidal as a dangerous opponent for Jake Paul in the boxing realm, the 24-year-old isn't backing down. Paul, on his part, has been lobbying for boxing matches against several top UFC stars, primarily against UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

While Nate Diaz jestingly turned down Jake Paul’s challenge, Jorge Masvidal put forth a counter-offer.

2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] 1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/michaelbensonn… 1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change. 2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/michaelbensonn…

Following Paul’s KO win over Tyron Woodley on December 18th, ‘Gamebred’ took to Twitter and challenged the YouTube megastar to face him in an MMA fight under the UFC banner.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter If the ufc still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the ufc, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage. If i do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out. If the ufc still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the ufc, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage. If i do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out.

Presently, both Diaz and Masvidal are under contract with the UFC. Meanwhile, Jake Paul has several other options on the table, including a long-awaited grudge match against bitter rival Tommy Fury.

