"That was weird to me" - Israel Adesanya reacts to Logan Paul claiming Floyd Mayweather hasn't paid him yet

Israel Adesanya is baffled by the extensive delay in Logan Paul's payment from his exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather.

Eight months have passed since Mayweather and Paul took on each other in an exhibition encounter. Initial reports indicated that the YouTube star was in line to take home around $20 million, plus a 10 percent cut of the fight’s pay-per-view sales. Meanwhile, Mayweather was guaranteed to receive $10 million and 50 percent of the pay-per-view sales.

Dexerto @Dexerto Logan Paul claims Floyd Mayweather owes him money 6 months after fight Logan Paul claims Floyd Mayweather owes him money 6 months after fight https://t.co/YMZrfD4NI3

It was later reported that Paul earned $14 million in total, while 'Money' bagged around $65 million. However, no payment has been made from Mayweather's team yet, and Logan Paul is livid about it.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya reckoned it was all a bit strange. 'The Last Stylebender' thought Paul was just trolling Mayweather as pay-per-view payoffs usually don't take very long to come in hand. In a recent appearance on Brilliant Idiots, Adesanya said:

“That was weird to me. It [pay-per-view payoffs] don’t take that long. So, I don’t know why. When I heard that I was like, ‘Is he [Paul] trolling him [Mayweather]?’.”

Watch Israel Adesanya give his take on the subject below:

The Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul dispute could be a long saga

Shortly after Logan Paul revealed that he has not yet been paid for the exhibition fight, Mayweather addressed the issue. As per the 44-year-old, "nothing comes right away" and the YouTube personality should be patient about it.

Meanwhile, Logan's younger brother Jake has apparently taken legal action to resolve the issue. Jake's boxing company, Most Valuable Promotions, recently called out the unbeaten boxing great. It claimed that pay-per-view payments should've been made within four months after the fight.

For UFC legend Chael Sonnen, the saga will not end anytime soon as both parties still have an agreement. 'The Bad Guy' also gave Mayweather some unsolicited advice and told 'Money' to coordinate with a lawyer as soon as possible.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"Big problem for [Logan] Paul. He signed a contract with the Money Team. That's a big problem. Big problem for Floyd [Mayweather] if he received funds, and he did. So this story is going to be ongoing. But if you are team Floyd, you are gonna wanna lawyer up real fast. You're gonna want to make a deal and you're gonna want to pay Logan Paul."

Edited by Aziel Karthak