‘The Korean Zombie’ predicts the winner of potential rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway

UFC featherweight Chan Sung Jung aka ‘The Korean Zombie’ has chimed in with his take on a potential rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway. The Korean Zombie notably asserted that if they were to fight now, it’ll be Holloway who’ll emerge victorious.

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway was a three round featherweight bout. ‘The Notorious’ defeated Holloway via unanimous decision in their fight that transpired at UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen in August 2013.

In a video posted to the KoreanZombie YouTube channel, Chan Sung Jung discussed a potential Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway rematch. Addressing Holloway’s win over Yair Rodriguez in November, The Korean Zombie stated:

“After the [Holloway vs. Rodriguez] match, there was a clip of Holloway provoking Conor McGregor.” Jung added, “I hope they get to fight. When Conor McGregor won [their first fight], Holloway kind of had that sad face.”

The Korean Zombie continued, and opined that Holloway would defeat McGregor if they fought again.

Referring to the iconic image in which McGregor had Holloway’s head pressed up against the octagon’s fence, Jung continued, “There was a time when he was like that. Things would be different if they fought now. At least that’s what I think. I think Holloway would win. That’s what I think.”

Watch Chan Sung Jung aka ‘The Korean Zombie’ weigh in on a possible Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway rematch in the video below:

Eugene Bareman on why Max Holloway lobbying for a rematch against Conor McGregor makes sense

Coach Eugene Bareman of City Kickboxing is no stranger to Max Holloway. Bareman is one of the key figures who helped reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski win the title from Holloway and successfully defend it in their rematch.

Bareman recently spoke to Submission Radio and highlighted Max Holloway’s call-out of Conor McGregor was likely gamesmanship on Holloway’s part. He insinuated that ‘Blessed’ pursuing a money fight against McGregor makes sense. Bareman said:

"Like Max [Holloway] is just playing it cool and it's just a bit of gamesmanship. Um, who wouldn't keep their door open for a [Conor] McGregor fight.”

Bareman added that Holloway is likely still interested in fighting Volkanovski to avenge his losses and reclaim the featherweight title. As for Conor McGregor, his last fight was contested at lightweight. ‘The Notorious’ is still recovering from the leg injury that he suffered in July against Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor is expected to fight again in mid-2022. Ahead of his much-awaited return to the octagon, the Irishman has hinted at fighting Holloway in a rematch.

Furthermore, Conor McGregor has also teased fights against several other rivals in 2022. Neither McGregor’s nor Holloway’s respective next opponents and/or comeback dates have been revealed as of yet.

Edited by Josh Evanoff