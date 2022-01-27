"How could a guy like him get knocked out by a YouTuber?" - 'The Korean Zombie' on Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight

'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung recently gave his thoughts on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight. A short-notice replacement for Tommy Fury, Woodley was knocked out by Paul in stunning fashion in the sixth round of the pair's rematch last December.

Jung was not impressed by Tyron Woodley's performance against Jake Paul. In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, the UFC featherweight contender said:

"Woodley lost by KO. I'm so mad... so mad! Some people might not understand! 'Why's he mad? He's not the one who lost.' He is a fellow UFC fighter and was even a champion once. How could a guy like him get knocked out by a YouTuber? That's really unfortunate. It's upsetting."

Catch the full episode of 'The Korean Zombie' reviewing Tyron Woodley's rematch against Jake Paul:

However, 'The Korean Zombie' felt that the short two-week notice was the reason behind Woodley's poor performance against Paul on December 18 last year.

'The Korean Zombie' thinks Paul brothers may have a future in the UFC

'The Korean Zombie' has predicted that the Paul brothers could be signed by the UFC at some point in the future.

In another video posted to his YouTube channel, Jung was asked about his thoughts on whether Logan and Jake Paul can make it to the UFC. In response, the Korean fighter said:

"I think that's what they are planning on doing. Logan did say he was retiring from boxing. I am not sure if Logan and Jake are on good terms with Dana White. There was a shade being thrown around by Jake on Twitter. Will the UFC take Logan and Jake Paul in?... Dana White is a smart businessman and he'll do whatever is good for business."

You can watch the entire episode below:

The UFC president has had a running feud with Jake Paul and is still unimpressed. White has previously stated that he has no intention of working with him.

'The Problem Child' has been vocal about UFC fighter pay. Furthermore, he has previously accused White of having a cocaine problem and hurled numerous personal jabs at the UFC president.

Also Read Article Continues below

A partnership between the two seems unlikely. However, if Jake Paul somehow signs with the promotion then he will not be short of potential opponents.

Edited by Aziel Karthak