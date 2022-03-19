"Prime GSP wins" - Tom Aspinall on dream fight between Georges St-Pierre and Kamaru Usman

While taking quick-fire questions prior to his fight this weekend, Tom Aspinall opened up on who he believes would win a fantasy matchup between Georges St-Pierre and Kamaru Usman.

GSP is widely regarded as the greatest to ever step foot inside the Octagon, but many suggest that the Nigerian has surpassed him as the best welterweight to ever live.

When questioned on who he'd see winning a fight between the two, Tom Aspinall confidently gave his prediction for the bout, saying:

"Prime GSP wins because he is the better striker and the more well-rounded guy in my opinion."

Although the answer was short, the Brit made his thoughts known, insisting St-Pierre has more tools in his arsenal to overcome the threat the 170lb champion poses.

The now 40-year-old left the sport on a 13-fight win-streak after capturing the middleweight title from Michael Bisping. His only two losses during his 28-fight career came to Matt Hughes and Matt Serra, but have since both been avenged.

Kamaru Usman is hoping to recover from a hand injury soon and will look to defend his strap for the sixth consecutive time. Reports suggest that his return to competition later this year will be to face the undeniable Leon Edwards

Watch as Paddy Pimblett, Tom Aspinall, Jai Herbert, and Paul Craig all decide who would win in a fantasy fight between the two welterweights below (3:14).

Tom Aspinall's UFC future

As he prepares to headline his first-ever UFC event when he faces Alexander Volkov on March 19, Tom Aspinall can make waves in the division and push for a title shot soon.

The heavyweight division is stacked with heavy-hitters and emerging talents, meaning there is no easy route to a shot at Francis Ngannou for the Englishman. A win over the towering Russian would be enough to give him a top 5 ranked opponent next, and he could be just two wins away from UFC gold.

A chess-match against Ciryl Gane, a power-punching scrap against Tai Tuivasa, and a potential fight against Stipe Miocic could all await the English heavyweight if he is successful on Saturday.

While he hasn't shown much of his game yet, Aspinall's jiu-jitsu is some of the best in his weightclass. His ability to knock fighters out on the feet with his quick, unorthodox strikes and his technique in grappling will make him a real threat to the titleholder for years to come.

