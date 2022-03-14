"He's getting two surgeries then" - Tom Aspinall suggests Francis Ngannou might be out longer because of hair transplant

Francis Ngannou is currently hurtling towards a major medical procedure for his knee, effectively sidelining him for nine months. If UFC London's headlining attraction Tom Aspinall is to be believed, Ngannou's return to the octagon may have been further delayed because of his upcoming hair transplant.

In a recent post on Instagram, the UFC heavyweight kingpin revealed he is upgrading his look with a hair transplant at the Now Hair Time Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul, Turkey.

While in conversation with Submission Radio's Denis Shkuratov and Kacper Rosolowski, the No.11-ranked UFC heavyweight, Tom Aspinall, offered his take on Ngannou's return to the octagon.

He argued that a hair transplant in addition to knee surgery will force 'The Predator' out of active contention for a prolonged period of time.

He further suggested the route that the UFC should take, keeping the timeline of Ngannou's return in mind. Here's what Aspinall had to say about the UFC heavyweight title picture:

"He's getting two, he's getting two surgeries then. Because I've seen on Instagram he's getting a hair transplant... If he's having the knee surgery, then [interim heavyweight title fight]. If he's going to be out for a little bit longer because of the transplant, yeah, probably not. No interim."

Catch Tom Aspinall's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Francis Ngannou commemorates his victory over Ciryl Gane

In a recent post on social media, Francis Ngannou harked back to his most recent outing inside the octagon. The Cameroonian featured in a main event heavyweight clash against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 back in January.

Ngannou managed to outperform the Frenchman over the course of five rounds to walk away with the unanimous decision. In the aftermath of his heavyweight clash, Ngannou revealed that he had fought Gane with an injured ACL and a torn MCL.

The Xtreme Couture product, in his latest post on Instagram, revealed that it was self-belief that helped him overcome arguably the greatest challenge in his storied career.

Check out Francis Ngannou's post on Instagram below:

"The power of self belief is undefeated."

